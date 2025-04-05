Desharnais (upper body) won't play against Seattle on Saturday, per Max Miller of NHL.com.
Desharnais will miss his fifth straight game, and it's unclear when he will return to the lineup. He has contributed three assists, 87 hits, 83 blocked shots and 45 PIM in 51 contests with Vancouver, Pittsburgh and San Jose this season.
