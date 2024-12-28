Mercer netted a goal on his only shot in 17:56 of ice time in Friday's 4-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Mercer buried a rebound off of a Jack Hughes shot to put New Jersey up 4-2 in the middle stanza. Mercer has scored in back-to-back games after being held off the scoresheet in three prior outings. The right-shot winger would need to produce at a more consistent rate to be a trusted asset for fantasy managers, but he's a solid depth option in most formats. Mercer has provided nine goals (two game-winners), 10 helpers, 12 PIM, 62 shots and a plus-8 rating while averaging 18:03 of ice time through 38 appearances.