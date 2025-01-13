Head coach Andre Tourigny said Monday that Marino (back) is now considered day-to-day, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports.

Marino hasn't yet played during the 2024-25 season due to a lower-back injury, and while he remains on injured reserve, he appears to be closing in on a return. He's been practicing in a regular jersey over the past week, and Tourigny said that Marino will return during Utah's upcoming four-game homestand, which begins Tuesday against Montreal and runs through next Monday, when Utah will take on the Jets. Given Marino's lengthy absence to begin the year, he'll likely be eased into action once he's cleared to return, but he'll likely be able to make his season debut within the next week.