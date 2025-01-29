Rantanen picked up an assist in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Rangers.

Acquired from the Avalanche late last week, Rantanen collected his first point as a member of the Hurricanes in his second game for his new squad, flipping a pass to Andrei Svechnikov past a sprawling Igor Shesterkin for an easy tap-in late in the second period. Rantanen appears to be developing chemistry with his new teammates quickly, and even though he's no longer skating with Nathan MacKinnon, the 28-year-old still figures to thrive as one of the focal points of the Carolina offense. Through 51 appearances this season, Rantanen has 25 goals and 65 points.