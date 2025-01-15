Connor scored three goals, dished a power-play assist, blocked three shots and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Canucks.

Connor put together a natural hat trick in a span of 6:38 during the first period. He also helped out on a Mark Scheifele goal in the third. This was Connor's first multi-point effort in seven games, though he still picked up four points over his previous six outings. The 28-year-old winger has 26 tallies, 59 points (20 on the power play), 149 shots on net, 25 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 45 appearances this season.