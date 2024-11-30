Laferriere scored a goal and added an assist in a 2-1 win over the Ducks on Friday.

His goal stood as the winner. Laferriere put the Kings up 2-1 early in the third when he followed Phillip Danault to the net and stuffed in the rebound. He had put up two points against Winnipeg on Wednesday night, and this was the first time in his career that he recorded consecutive multipoint games. Laferriere had struggled through a six-game point slump prior to these two games, but he has 10 goals, nine assists and 53 shots in 24 games this season. His breakout is official -- Laferriere had just 23 points (12 goals, 11 assists) and 147 shots in 81 games last season.