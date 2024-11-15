Evans posted a power-play assist, three hits and two blocked shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Evans led the Kraken with 24:33 of ice time in this contest. The 22-year-old blueliner has been limited to two assists over six outings in November, but he's also played more than 20 minutes in five of those games as he continues to fill in on the top pairing for Vince Dunn (upper body). For the season, Evans has nine points (two on the power play), 21 shots on net, 30 hits, 28 blocked shots, 10 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 17 appearances. That matches his point total from 36 games last season, and it's a scoring pace that could make him useful in fantasy given his other contributions.