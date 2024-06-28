Kesselring signed a two-year, $2.8 million contract with Utah HC on Friday, per Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff.

Kesselring was set to become a restricted free agent with arbitration rights Monday after completing his entry-level contract. The 24-year-old defenseman had five goals, 21 points, 66 PIM, 106 hits and 59 blocks in 65 regular-season outings with the Coyotes in 2023-24. Although he averaged a modest 15:48 of ice time last season, that climbed to 18:09 over his final 26 contests, and that increased role is likely to be reflective of how he's utilized in 2024-25.