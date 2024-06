Utah acquired Sergachev from Tampa Bay on Saturday in exchange for Conor Geekie, J.J. Moser, a 2025 second-round pick and a 2024 seventh-round selection.

No salary was retained by the Lightning in the deal, meaning Utah will absorb Sergachev's $8.5 million cap hit through the 2030-31 season. The defender is coming off an injury-riddled year but showed his elite value with a dominant 64-point campaign in 2022-23. Sergachev immediately assumes number-one status in Utah and will run the team's power play.