Bouchard produced a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Bouchard has four points, including two power-play helpers, over his last three contests. The 25-year-old defenseman set up a Ryan Nugent-Hopkins tally in the first period. Bouchard has overcome a slow start to the year and is up to 29 points (eight on the power play), 96 shots on net, 61 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating over 38 appearances in a top-pairing role. He'll likely fall short of a point-per-game pace but should offer high-end offense for a blueliner.