Bouchard managed an assist, two shots on goal, two hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche.

Bouchard didn't earn a multi-point effort, but he has collected two goals and six helpers over his last five outings. The 25-year-old defenseman helped out on Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' empty-netter Saturday. Bouchard is up to 18 points, 63 shots on net, 43 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 24 appearances. He's got some work to do to get back on a point-per-game pace as he had last year, but he should still be among the most highest-scoring blueliners for fantasy purposes.