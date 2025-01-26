Mikkola notched an assist and two PIM in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Sharks.

Mikkola also managed to go minus-1 in a game where the Panthers had six even-strength tallies. The helper was his second over the last three games, but that follows a stretch of nine contests off the scoresheet sandwiched around a five-game absence due to an upper-body injury. The Finnish blueliner remains in a top-four role and is one point shy of matching his career-best total of 17 from 2023-24. He has four goals, 12 assists, 70 shots on net, 73 hits, 62 blocked shots, 30 PIM and a plus-7 rating through 45 appearances in 2024-25.