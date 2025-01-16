Zucker recorded two assists, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Zucker ended a three-game slump with his third multi-point effort in the last eight contests. He helped out on the last two goals of Ryan McLeod's hat trick. Zucker's strong season has had few hiccups -- he's now at 15 goals, 33 points, 79 shots on net, 45 hits, 39 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 44 appearances. As long as he's logging top-six minutes, he should be on most fantasy rosters.