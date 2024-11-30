Kostin scored a goal on two shots, added an assist, levied six hits, logged seven PIM and went plus-2 in Friday's 8-5 win over the Kraken.

Kostin scored his first goal of the season in the first period, assisted on a Mikael Granlund tally in the second and fought Will Borgen in the third. Kostin has brought the physicality whenever he plays, and he's now been in the lineup for seven of the last eight games. He's up to three points -- all over the last two contests -- while adding 10 shots on net, 45 hits, 17 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 14 appearances. With Kostin trending up, Carl Grundstrom and Givani Smith are likely to see smaller roles.