Celebrini (lower body) told reporters he was going to be back in the lineup against Columbus on Tuesday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Celebrini was back in his first-line center role at Monday's practice session and should link up with the No. 1 power-play unit as well. Prior to getting hurt, the 18-year-old rookie played in just one game but was stellar with one goal and one assist. With his injury woes hopefully behind him, Celebrini should still be capable of challenging for the 60-point threshold.