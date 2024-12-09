Marchment supplied an assist and four shots on goal in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Flames.

Marchment has five goals and two helpers over his last six contests. He set up a Thomas Harley goal late in the third period during a 4-on-4 situation. Marchment is up to 12 goals, 15 helpers, 63 shots on net, 41 hits, 27 PIM and a plus-15 rating through 26 outings. He's playing a leading role on offense from the second line and is over halfway to earning a career year just one-third of the way through the season.