Faber scored a power-play goal Saturday in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Flames.

He wired a point shot through a sea of bodies that beat Filip Gustavsson to make the score 3-2 late in the third. It was his first power-play goal of the season. Faber has 11 points including three goals, and 26 shots in 20 games after a brilliant 47-point, 136-shot and 150-block rookie season last year. There were some who thought that last year's scoring was an anomaly, and that part of his game might backslide. Faber is showing a consistency that fantasy championships are built on.