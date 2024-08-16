Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington is using the final six weeks of the season to give some players major league experience and get a look at them for the future, continuing with Saturday's game against the Atlanta Braves in Anaheim, Calif.

Veterans Luis Guillorme and Willie Calhoun were designated for assignment Friday to make room for infielders Nico Kavadas and Jack Lopez, called up from Triple-A Salt Lake.

Kavadas, who was acquired from the Red Sox in a trade deadline deal that sent reliever Luis Garcia to Boston, made his major league debut Friday at designated hitter. He went 0-for-3 with a walk in the Angels' 3-2 win over the Braves.

Kavadas hit .264 with 19 homers and 67 RBIs at Triple-A this season, splitting time between the Red Sox and Angels organizations. The 25-year-old hit cleanup on Friday, becoming the second Angel to bat fourth in his major league debut. Tim Salmon did it in 1992.

"He's a guy that has some pop in his bat," Washington said. "He's used to hitting in the fourth hole."

Lopez is a 31-year-old utility player hoping his versatility earns him a long look. He can play second, third and shortstop, and has played all three outfield positions in the minors. He was a late-inning defensive replacement Friday.

His only big league experience came in 2021, when he was 2-for-13 in seven games for the Red Sox.

Washington is tinkering with his lineup as he works to fit in the new faces. Nolan Schanuel, who has hit leadoff all season, dropped to third in the order on Friday, and Taylor Ward was moved up to leadoff.

"We had a meeting about four or five days ago, and there were some suggestions in the room," Washington said. "If we're ever going to take an opportunity to try some things, it's right now. ... What I did with the lineup is not in stone. Just trying to figure some things out. See who can handle what. That's all it is."

Right-hander Griffin Canning (4-10, 5.11 ERA) will make his 25th start of the season on Saturday. He is coming off a no-decision in his most recent start a week ago against the Washington Nationals when he gave up four runs in seven innings in a game the Angels lost 5-4 in the 10th inning.

Canning has never faced the Braves.

The Angels long have been out of the playoff picture and can afford to experiment, but the Braves cannot. The perennial National League playoff contender is fighting for its postseason life, eight games back in the NL East and clinging to a one-game lead in the wild-card standings over the New York Mets.

On Saturday, they will turn to veteran left-hander Chris Sale (13-3, 2.61), who leads the NL in wins and ERA. He is coming off a no-decision against the San Francisco Giants on Monday, despite throwing seven shutout innings.

Sale was locked in a duel with Blake Snell, who took a no-hitter into the seventh inning. The Braves eventually won in 10 innings, 1-0.

"That's what we show up to do," Sale said. "We love the competition. It was fun for me to get out there and just let loose and keep (the score) where it was and give my team a chance."

Sale has not lost a decision since June 27, going 3-0 with four no-decisions and a 2.20 ERA in seven starts since then. He has allowed two earned runs or fewer in 11 consecutive starts and 17 of his past 18.

Sale has dominated the Angels in his career, going 7-0 with a 1.06 ERA in 10 career games (eight starts).

