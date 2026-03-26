Blessedly as an act of soaring mercy, the 2026 Major League Baseball season is upon us. Opening Day is in the immediate offing, and soon we'll have actual, for-keeps baseball games to distract us from the inferior remainder of human existence.

Specific to the 30 MLB teams that will do this honest work for us, there are questions -- questions about how their 2026 seasons will go and which players will determine how those seasons go. Let's explore those 30 questions now in suspenseful alphabetical order as a means to anticipate and proclaim the return of This, Our Baseball.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Biggest question: Can that rotation hold up?

There's potential for disaster with this rotation. Zac Gallen was mostly bad last season and signed a one-year deal to try to re-establish his worth before diving back into free agency. Merrill Kelly is 37 and already dealing with back issues. Eduardo Rodriguez's ERA has been above 5 both years in Arizona. Brandon Pfaadt got clobbered last season to the tune of a 5.25 ERA and his career mark is now 5.13 across more than 80 career starts. Corbin Burnes will miss most of the season. Ryne Nelson was good last year, but what's his upside? Ace? Probably not. Mike Soroka hasn't been a good starter for more than a few starts at a time since 2019.

There's certainly upside in this group if you could be guaranteed to get the best versions of Gallen and Kelly while Nelson kept building on last season, Pfaadt put things together and Rodriguez could pitch back to 2023 form. If all these things happen, the Diamondbacks have a good rotation before they even think about getting Burnes and his ace-caliber stuff back in there.

Can all of that really come together, though? Realistically?

The most likely scenario here is the starting pitching is a problem. -- Matt Snyder

Athletics

Biggest question: Was the late surge real?

It wasn't even technically just "late." The A's were one of the worst teams in baseball through June 4, sitting 23-40. Things clicked after that, though, and they went 53-46 the rest of the way. If we started the standings on June 5, the A's would've been a playoff team. Of course, we don't do that; the horrific stretch of baseball that preceded that run mattered.

In looking toward 2026, the A's are surely telling themselves that they found something. One thing they found was Nick Kurtz as a centerpiece and rising superstar. Shea Langeliers is a force as an offensive catcher. Brent Rooker is a quality middle-of-the-order slugger. Tyler Soderstrom runs hot and cold, but his hot streaks are glorious. Jeff McNeil and Jacob Wilson are capable of running high batting averages. It's a really good lineup. Luis Severino and Jeffrey Springs can look good in the rotation too, but there are questions all over the pitching staff.

Still, we might've seen a glimpse of the A's turnaround last season. There's good talent here, especially with the bats. -- Matt Snyder

Atlanta Braves

Biggest question: Do they have the depth to survive these injuries?

Even before spring training let out, the Braves lost Spencer Schwellenbach (elbow bone spurs), Spencer Strider (oblique), Hurston Waldrep (elbow bone spurs), and Joey Went (torn ACL) from the rotation. That's a lot of pitching depth down for weeks, if not longer. Also, Reynaldo López's fastball is missing about 4 mph after last year's shoulder surgery. The Braves got slammed by injuries last year and they're already heading down that road this year. The team's pitching depth is not great. Injuries are part of the game and the best teams figure out a way to navigate them. Atlanta didn't last year. Whether they can this year will shape their season. -- Mike Axisa

Baltimore Orioles

Biggest question: Will their homegrown hitters actually hit?

Pitching was the No. 1 reason the Orioles underperformed so aggressively last season, but don't let their homegrown hitters off the hook. Gunnar Henderson is great and he had a terrific season once he returned from his oblique strain. Colton Cowser, Jackson Holliday, Heston Kjerstad, Adley Rutschman, and Jordan Westburg all fell short of expectations. In some cases, far short. I'm willing to give Holliday a pass because he's still so young. The others? Not so much. Pete Alonso and Taylor Ward bring needed righty power, and the rotation has been upgraded with Shane Baz and Chris Bassitt. Ultimately though, these homegrown hitters were the centerpiece of the rebuild and it's time for everyone to join Henderson in pulling their weight. -- Mike Axisa

Boston Red Sox

Biggest question: Do they have enough power?

There is more to this game than hitting home runs, but you do need them, and the best teams tend to hit a lot of them. The 2023 Arizona Diamondbacks are the only team in the last nine years to reach the World Series while finishing in the bottom half of the league in home runs during the regular season. Last year's Red Sox finished 15th in home runs, and they're projected to finish even lower this year:

A full season of Roman Anthony should help in the power department, ditto replacing Alex Bregman with Willson Contreras. Otherwise, there is not much reason to believe the Red Sox will hit the ball out of the ballpark at a rate typically seen by the game's top teams. Their rotation is much improved and their defense should be better. Will they be able to put points on the board with one swing often enough? -- Mike Axisa

Chicago Cubs

Biggest question: What will Bregman provide at the plate?

The departed Kyle Tucker -- now with the Dodgers -- indeed moved the needle for the Cubs last season with a 4.6 WAR in 136 games. That's a quite significant loss and the Cubs will need to find a way to replace that lost value. Getting Pete Crow-Armstrong to hit like he did in the first half of the 2025 season is one path to doing so, but the more obvious one lies within Alex Bregman, the Cubs' flagship addition of the offseason. Bregman upgrades the Cubs' defense at the hot corner -- they probably have the best infield defense in all of baseball now -- and he's an accomplished hitter of long-standing.

Still, the fit and Bregman's future outlook at the plate raise questions about his offense moving forward. Wrigley Field is a tough environment for right-handed batters, of which Bregman is one. As well, Bregman has spent his entire career to date in Houston and Boston, which feature parks much friendlier toward right-handed hitters. On the other hand, Bregman has balanced home-road splits for his career (he's actually been a bit better on the road), which tracks given that he's a high-contact, all-fields kind of batsman. You can find some signs of soft decline in his expected stats over the last two seasons, and that's something to monitor as he moves into his age-32 campaign. This is probably more of a question of how Bregman's five-year pact with Chicago will age, but the ballpark fit bears monitoring right away. They could use vintage Bregman at the plate and in the field if they're going to end the Brewers' run in the NL Central. -- Dayn Perry

Chicago White Sox

Biggest question: Will the rebuild take the next step?

This winter's trade of Luis Robert Jr. to the Mets was in some ways the capstone on the White Sox's teardown process -- a teardown that saw them crater to a record 121 losses in 2024. After the teardown comes the rebuild. With their veteran contributors largely departed, the focus now shifts to developing and improving the young talent that's on hand. That's the next step for a club that could possibly contend as soon as 2027. The projected lineup features seven hitters 26 years old or younger. The bench skews young as well, as do two of the five projected members of the rotation. That's not to mention five consensus top-100 prospects still on the way, and the Sox will of course have the top overall pick in this year's MLB Draft. Other questions flow from that central question above. Will Colson Montgomery scale his power outburst in 2025 to a full season in 2026? Will splash signing Munetaka Murakami -- himself just 26 -- make enough contact to tap fully into his impressive raw power? Which of those prospects will trickle into the South Side this season? It's a big bridge year for Chicago. -- Dayn Perry

Cincinnati Reds

Biggest question: Do they have enough offense?

The Reds throughout much of recent history have been known for scoring runs, thanks in part to the strong tendencies of Great American Ball Park. Last season, though, it was run prevention that carried them to their first playoff berth in a full season since 2013. The offense, meantime, ranked a mere 28th in MLB in xWOBA (what's this?), which does not bode well for the 2026 season. On the upside for Cincy, there are causes for hope. Major offseason addition Eugenio Suárez is the new cleanup hitter, and he's fresh off a 2025 resurgent campaign in which he racked up 49 homers and placed in the 89th percentile in barrel rate. As well, star shortstop Elly De La Cruz may have been on his way to an MVP-caliber season at the plate before a lingering quad injury sapped his production. Elsewhere, Matt McLain will be looking for a bounceback season as he gets further removed from the shoulder surgery that cost him all of 2024, and 22-year-old Sal Stewart has middle-of-the-order potential. Some of those factors will need to go the Reds' way in 2026 if they're to make it back to the postseason. -- Dayn Perry

Cleveland Guardians

Biggest question: Can they score enough runs?

The Dolans are, perhaps somewhat quietly, some of the worst owners in the sport -- utterly unwilling to invest in the product for so much of recent history despite receiving a quite substantial amount of money through revenue sharing. This time around, their lack of interest in the on-field product will be most keenly felt on offense. The Guardians last season finished strong to eke out the division title, but they did so despite a negative run differential. That was largely a reflection of the offense, which ranked 28th in MLB in runs scored, 29th in OPS, 28th in OPS+, 29th in wOBA, and 30th in xwOBA. That's a terrible run-scoring attack, and the ever-excellent José Ramírez can do only so much. As for new additions, there's ... Rhys Hoskins, who made the team out of spring training as an NRI. Yes, the Guardians are among the very best at developing pitchers and Ramírez is a future Hall of Famer who's still at the top of the game. The rest of the lineup, though, probably isn't good enough to put the Guards in contention for another trip to the playoffs in 2026. That fatal flaw traces right back to ownership. -- Dayn Perry

Colorado Rockies

Biggest question: How many more games can they win?

Look, there's no reason to sugarcoat this. The Rockies are awful and might be the worst team in baseball. They were historically bad last season and came close to the all-time record for losses with 119. They'll improve because it's very, very difficult to be that bad. The White Sox set the modern record with 121 losses in 2024 and were terrible again in 2025, but they ended up 60-102. Does that automatically mean that the Rockies will improve by roughly 20 games? Of course not. They'll win more games, though, mark my words. The question is just how many more. -- Matt Snyder

Detroit Tigers

Biggest question: Is this Tarik Skubal's last ride in Detroit?

The winner of the last two American League Cy Young awards and perhaps the best pitcher in all of baseball, Skubal will be in his walk year in 2026. The expectation is that he'll again be at the top of his craft and position himself for a massive payday on the free agent market during the 2026-27 offseason. Or will the Tigers somehow manage to sign Skubal to an extension before that time comes? Signs at this juncture point resoundingly toward no. It's exceedingly rare for a superstar like Skubal to sign an extension this close to reaching free agency, and the Tigers -- meaning, mostly, lackluster owner Christopher Ilitch -- have not behaved seriously toward their franchise talent. First came their extension talks following the 2024 season, in which the club reportedly made an offer that can't be characterized as anything but insulting. Then came an absurdly low arbitration offer (the Tigers, not surprisingly, lost their arbitration hearing against Skubal). Consider all of this and, no, a late-hour extension for Skubal doesn't seem plausible.

To the Tigers' credit, they didn't trade their ace of aces this past offseason, which makes them real threats to make the playoffs for the third straight year and favorites to win the division. As well, they fortified their rotation behind Skubal with Framber Valdez, the top starting pitcher on the free-agent market. They also brought back franchise legend Justin Verlander to stabilize the back end after Reese Olson underwent shoulder surgery that will sideline him all season. The arrival of top prospect infielder Kevin McGonigle, who made the Opening Day roster, should also help make Skubal's (presumed) final season in Detroit a memorable one. The Tigers, though, shouldn't let the Skubal era end without a good-faith, powerhouse effort to keep him around beyond 2026. -- Dayn Perry

Houston Astros

Biggest question: How does the rotation fare?

There are plenty of offensive questions, but better health and a few bouncebacks are expected.

The rotation, though, is worrisome. Hunter Brown took a huge leap into acedom last season, but continued improvement is far from guaranteed. Cristian Javier has a 4.47 ERA in 46 starts in the last three seasons with a Tommy John surgery sandwiched in there. Tatsuya Imai was a beast in Japan, but sometimes pitchers struggle in the transition to Major League Baseball with the travel schedule (Japan only has one time zone, for example) and pitching once every five days instead of once a week. It's hard to know exactly how he'll fare. Lance McCullers missed all of 2023 and 2024 with injuries and had a 6.51 ERA in just 55 ⅓ innings last season. Mike Burrows could be good, but he has fewer than 100 innings of MLB experience and none with the Astros. Ryan Weiss is a 29-year-old minor-league journeyman who was in Korea last year.

It's entirely possible to see something like Brown remaining an ace, Javier pitching like it's 2022, Imai looking like a frontline starter all year, McCullers throwing it back to his prime, Burrows blossoming and Weiss bringing back frontline stuff from overseas. How likely is all of that, though? -- Matt Snyder

Kansas City Royals

Biggest question: Will Jac Caglianone be the hitter they need?

There's a lot to like about the Royals as they angle to notch a third straight winning season in 2026. There's rotation depth, and ace Cole Ragans is a bounceback candidate this season. The Matt Strahm signing was a nice targeted strike that improves the bullpen. Bobby Witt Jr. will likely be in the American League MVP race once again and Maikel Garcia is one of the most underrated players in the game. They could, however, use additional power to complement what's provided by Witt, Salvador Perez, and Vinnie Pasquantino. That brings us to Jac Caglianone.

The University of Florida product and the No. 6 overall pick of the 2024 Draft has big-time power, but getting to that power against more advanced competition is an issue thanks to his occasional swing-and-miss problems. Across 232 plate appearances with KC last season as a rookie, Cags had an OPS+ of just 49 and chased pitches outside the zone way too often. None of this is overly concerning for a 22 year old who was facing big-league pitching for the first time, but the Royals need Caglianone to flip the switch in 2026. Last season, KC ranked 26th in MLB in home runs and 18th in slugging, and Caglianone could address those deficits in direct fashion if he finds something close to his expected level of production in 2026. For what it's worth, Caglianone this offseason is coming off a strong showing in camp and a strong showing as a lineup regular for Italy during their deep run in the World Baseball Classic. -- Dayn Perry

Los Angeles Angels

Biggest question: What will be fun to watch?

The Angels look ticketed for last place in the AL West. They finished last in 2024 and 2025 and own the longest playoff drought in baseball, having missed the postseason every year since 2014. They've wasted Mike Trout's career and the years they had with Shohei Ohtani.

I hate going this hard because I always feel bad for the fan base. They deserve better. So instead, what we'll do now is find some fun stuff.

Well, there's Trout. He'll never not be fun on a baseball field for me. That's likely a stale answer, though. Jo Adell and Jorge Soler both have light-tower power so there's always the chance to see some prodigious home runs.

Also, bring on Zach Neto! He's still only 25 years old and is a very nice power-speed combo. In just 128 games last season, Neto had 26 home runs and 26 steals -- meaning there's 30-30 or more potential in there in a full season. The only 30-30 players in Angels history are Trout (2012) and Bobby Bonds (1977). -- Matt Snyder

Los Angeles Dodgers

Biggest question: Will they threepeat?

The portmanteau threepeat was coined in Los Angeles when Pat Riley was discussing his "Showtime" Lakers. The most prominent baseball team in L.A. has never done it and the Dodgers have a shot this season, heading in as back-to-back champs. In fact, only the Yankees and A's in MLB history have ever gone for a threepeat. This is how rare it is. These are the only times it has happened:

1936-39 Yankees

1949-53 Yankees

1972-74 A's

1998-2000 Yankees

That's it.

Can the Dodgers join that group? They are absolutely capable. The only question is will they. We'll find out later this year, likely in mid-October at the earliest. Probably in late October.

As for the regular season, yeah, they likely cruise to the NL West title. Again. -- Matt Snyder

Miami Marlins

Biggest question: Will they build on their strong finish to 2025?

Last year's 79-83 record represented a 17-win improvement for the Marlins, and that 79-83 record hides a really strong finish. Miami went 25-41 in their first 66 games and 54-42 (91-win pace) in their final 96 games. Several young hitters began to emerge (Jakob Marsee, Agustín Ramírez, etc.) and pitching stabilized. The Edward Cabrera and Ryan Weathers trades removed some rotation depth, though lefties and top prospects Robby Snelling and Thomas White are knocking on the door. Are the Marlins good enough to contend for a postseason berth? I don't think so, but a) I could be wrong, and b) the arrow is pointing up regardless. At minimum, a winning record should be the expectation in 2026. -- Mike Axisa

Milwaukee Brewers

Biggest question: Can they once again survive the departure of multiple key contributors?

The Brewers are without question one of the smartest and most impressive organizations in all of baseball. They're in a class with the Dodgers. In broad terms, they're the National League's answer to the Rays, in that they doggedly succeed year after year despite significant churn among their core contributors. The Rays right about now may be at risk of finding the limits of such an approach -- or, to be more precise, the limits of consistent success despite paltry commitment from ownership.

But what of Milwaukee, which has won three straight division titles and made the playoffs in seven of the last eight years? This time around, they'll be without ace Freddy Peralta (traded to the Mets in the offseason) and breakout infielder Caleb Durbin (traded to the Red Sox). The absence of Peralta may be acutely felt, as he's reached at least 30 starts and 200 strikeouts in each of the last three seasons. There's rotation depth in place and on the way in Milwaukee, but is there enough certainty post-Peralta? Brandon Woodruff is an ace when healthy, but that health is far from guaranteed. Will Jacob Misiorowski's command and control rise to meet his lights-out stuff? Will Luis Rengifo amply fill Durbin's role? The model, impressive as it is, will be tested in 2026. -- Dayn Perry

Minnesota Twins

Biggest question: Is the teardown complete?

Leading up to the 2025 trade deadline, no team was more active on the seller side than the Twins were. With front office turnover, a new manager, and persistent rumblings about a sale of the team, what's ahead? It's hard to see the Twins as contenders, even in the AL Central, and that's especially the case after ace Pablo López was lost for the season to Tommy John surgery. If the Twins struggle in the first half, will franchise stalwart Byron Buxton be asked to consider waiving his no-trade clause? Will the underrated Joe Ryan be shopped to a contender? Will high-upside Royce Lewis be dangled now that he's into his arbitration years? Those are the big unknowns, which fittingly reflect the uncertain future of the organization. -- Dayn Perry

New York Mets

Biggest question: Will all the turnover equal more wins?

We'll never truly know how much discord there was in the clubhouse last season, or whether it was something that had to be addressed or a narrative POBO David Stearns used as pretext to rebuild the roster in his image. What we do know for certain is it is now a much different clubhouse. The club's four longest-tenured players were jettisoned in the offseason:

Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto and Mark Vientos will be only players in New York's 2026 Opening Day lineup who were also in their 2025 Opening Day lineup. Soto changed positions too, shifting from right field over to left. The Mets emphasized defense up the middle with Luis Robert Jr. and Marcus Semien, and hitters with strong contact/power blends on the infield corners in Bo Bichette and Jorge Polanco. They also added a new ace (Freddy Peralta) and have given the right field job to top position player prospect Carson Benge. The Mets will look much, much different this year, and, frankly, the change was needed. Will it result in more wins? In the end, that's the only thing that matters. -- Mike Axisa

New York Yankees

Biggest question: What will they get from their injured pitchers?

They might not come out and admit, but it sure feels like the Yankees are counting heavily on Gerrit Cole returning from Tommy John surgery as an instant ace. He looked good in his first spring training appearance and his rehab has gone very well, but still, it's a lot to ask. Sandy Alcantara showed everyone last year that even the best pitchers can need time to get on track after having their elbow rebuilt. Cole is expected back in late May or early June. Carlos Rodón should return from his elbow surgery (loose bodies) in April. Clarke Schmidt (UCL surgery) is looking at an August or September return. The 2026 Yankees will look an awful lot like the 2025 Yankees. If Cole hits the ground running when he returns, he could swing the balance of power in the AL East. -- Mike Axisa

Philadelphia Phillies

Biggest question: How much will the young players contribute?

Other than effectively swapping Nick Castellanos for Adolis García, the Phillies spent the offseason bringing back their own players. They're banking on several prospects coming up and contributing right away. Justin Crawford (Carl's son) is the starting center fielder and righty Andrew Painter is in the rotation. Later this year, infielder Aidan Miller could come up to play somewhere (likely third base). Ultimately, the Phillies will only go as far as Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner, et al take them. The young players being able to limit the growing pains could be what separates Philadelphia in the NL East race. -- Mike Axisa

Pittsburgh Pirates

Biggest question: When will the Konnor Griffin era begin?

The Pirates this winter finally ramped up their spending just a bit, what with a trio of (quite dubious) free-agent signings and a canny trade for Brandon Lowe. The big story, though, involves one of the best prospects in baseball, shortstop Konnor Griffin. The 19-year-old former No. 9 overall pick is coming off a 2025 campaign in which he slashed .333/.415/.527 across three different levels with 48 extra-base hits and 65 steals in 122 games. That was his first professional season. This spring, he started off magma-hot in Grapefruit League play before cooling off and getting optioned to the minors before the Opening Day active roster was set. The Pirates, who hope to matter this season, at some point could absolutely use Griffin's bat in the lineup that struggled last season, especially at the shortstop position. As well, the arrival of Griffin would put a charge in a fan base that's been worn down over the years by owner Bob Nutting's abject neglect. The Pirates can justify starting Griffin off back in the minors since he's not yet 20 and hasn't even played at Triple-A. Barring the unexpected, though, he'll make it to Pittsburgh this season. How soon and how much he helps the cause this season are the unknowns. First, though, he needs to thrive once again back on the farm. -- Dayn Perry

St. Louis Cardinals

Biggest question: Will the young core take the next step?

The Cardinals under first-year president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom have drastically built out the player-development program, and they've also added lots of pitching and depth upside thanks to recent trades and other acquisitions by the Bloom regime. Now the focus becomes, to a large extent, developing the young talent that's in the fold. Will Jordan Walker and Nolan Gorman find a higher level as hitters and become a part of the young core? Will JJ Wetherholt's rookie season unfold as hoped? Will the velocity and swing and miss that's been added to the organization make a difference in St. Louis this season, or is that more of a longer-term consideration? Will Masyn Winn take the next step as a hitter now that his knee has been surgically repaired? Will Dustin May get back to his old form and become a valuable deadline piece for the Cards? Speaking of trade candidates, will Lars Nootbaar produce after having surgery on both heels and be moved in the first half? Are Iván Herrera and his cleaned-up elbow capable of controlling the running game, or is a permanent move off the catcher position ahead? The 2026 season probably won't bring contention to St. Louis, but it will be a clarifying campaign on many fronts. -- Dayn Perry

San Diego Padres

Biggest question: Can the depth pieces step up?

There's no question the Padres have the top-shelf talent needed to make the Dodgers sweat and maybe even to win a World Series. Fernando Tatís Jr. is capable of winning MVP. Hell, Manny Machado still might be. He finished second in 2022 and is still only 33 years old. Jackson Merrill and Xander Bogaerts look like All-Stars at their best. The rotation has three pitchers for whom you could say the same. The bullpen could be the strongest in all of baseball, or at least when we narrow it down to the late-inning guys.

The roster depth is the concern. The Padres have a litany of main characters, but the problem here might be the supporting cast. The back half of the lineup can't afford to be terrible. The fourth and fifth spots in the rotation can't just be batting practice for opposing teams. They can't rely on just a few arms in the bullpen to pitch every single time they are winning a close game.

The Padres are on one of the better runs in club history. They've made the playoffs in four out of five seasons and had previously only been to the postseason five times in 52 years. There's an NLCS appearance in there, too. But they haven't won the pennant in this five-year stretch and remain one of five MLB clubs with zero World Series titles.

New manager Craig Stammen needs his studs to be studs, yeah, but he needs the supporting cast to step up if this season is to be special in San Diego. -- Matt Snyder

San Francisco Giants

Biggest question: How does the Tony Vitello hire work?

Surely there will be some sort of transition phase with the new Giants manager, who was hired straight from the University of Tennessee. This isn't like jumping from college to the pros in football or basketball, and college baseball coaches can be dictatorial. That won't fly in the majors with high-priced talent on this team like Rafael Devers, Logan Webb, Willy Adames and Matt Chapman.

Tony Vitello traveled in the offseason to meet his players, including the Dominican Republic (Adames and Devers) and South Korea (Jung Hoo Lee), then gave a speech at the start of camp to the entire organization. He got rave reviews from his players. Will that translate on the field?

Seattle Mariners

Biggest question: Can they take the next step?

The Mariners were once one of the worst franchises in baseball, but they rose to respectability in the mid-90s and have since been the biggest tease to their fan base. They've had all-time greats like Ken Griffey Jr., Ichiro Suzuki, Randy Johnson and Edgar Martinez (and A-Rod ... and King Felix ... ), but have the unfortunate distinction of being the only franchise with zero World Series appearances.

It isn't just that, though. We can't forget about the regular-season collapses. They set an MLB record with 116 wins in 2001 and failed to win even two games in the ALCS. In 2022, they finally got their first home playoff game since 2001 and scored zero runs in 18 innings in front of what started as a raucous crowd. Last year felt different for a while. They had that 3-2 ALCS lead after a five-run eighth inning in Game 5 -- headlined by a Eugenio Suárez grand slam -- sent T-Mobile Park into a frenzy. And then they lost the next two games.

That was the closest they'd ever come. The fans are as excited as ever now for 2026. Will the tease job continue or can the Mariners finally break through?

The rotation is on point, though there isn't much margin for error concerning a terrible season or injury from one or two of them. The bullpen looks good, too, but sometimes those things go south. The lineup is capable, albeit with questions to answer. Things need to break right. My concern is that there isn't enough depth to absorb a few bad outcomes, along with the reality that Cal Raleigh can't possibly replicate what he did last season.

They have a very good roster, though, and the American League seems wide open. The front office needs to be ready to strike at the deadline, again, just like last year. -- Matt Snyder

Tampa Bay Rays

Biggest question: What can Junior Caminero do for an encore?

Well, he can star in the World Baseball Classic. We know that much. Junior Caminero went 7 for 20 (.350) with three home runs in the Dominican Republic's six games and was arguably the most dangerous hitter on a team that included Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Juan Soto, and Fernando Tatis Jr. Last season, Caminero slugged 45 home runs for the Rays, the second most ever for a player in his 21 season (Hall of Famer Eddie Mathews hit 47 in 1953). Tampa finished in last place last season, then subtracted some pieces over the winter (Brandon Lowe, Shane Baz, etc.). To have any shot at contention in 2026, they'll need Caminero to not just repeat his big 2025, but improve upon it. -- Mike Axisa

Texas Rangers

Biggest question: Can the rotation carry them?

The upside of this rotation is the best in baseball. I have them fourth right now and that might end up being too low. There are ace-caliber arms and there is depth. It could be so great. There are questions in the bullpen, though, and the lineup has taken a huge tumble since being such a force in 2023. Last season, the Rangers finished 23rd in runs scored and 26th in OPS.

They swapped out Marcus Semien for Brandon Nimmo and let Adolis García walk, giving the top of the order a makeover. They'll need Wyatt Langford to become the star everyone thinks he can be while Corey Seager stays as healthy as can be expected. Still, that leaves the bottom part of the lineup. Is the Evan Carter breakout coming? Is there more from Joshes Jung and/or Smith? Jake Burger and Joc Pederson must be better to make this work, but are they capable?

That's a lot of questions. The rotation has to be the engine here. -- Matt Snyder

Toronto Blue Jays

Biggest question: Will all that go their way again?

In addition to being an excellent team, the Blue Jays had a lot break their way last season. Several role players, including backup catcher Tyler Heineman and extra outfielder Myles Straw, performed way above expectations, plus George Springer had close to a career year offensively at age 35. Teams that go to the World Series tend to have players come out of nowhere to perform unexpectedly well. That was the case with Toronto last season. There are already some cracks in the rotation (José Berríos' elbow, Shane Bieber's forearm, Trey Yesavage's shoulder) shrinking their margin of error. As good as they are, the Blue Jays could use a little of that 2025 magic early in 2026. -- Mike Axisa

Washington Nationals

Biggest question: What would qualify as a successful season?

The Nationals won the World Series in 2019 and only the Rockies have lost more games since. Longtime GM Mike Rizzo was let go last summer and, in the offseason, new POBO Paul Toboni was brought in to get the organization up to speed. The Nationals had fallen behind in just about everything that matters. Analytics, scouting, player development, you name it. A sixth straight 90-loss season is the likely outcome here, but that doesn't mean Washington can't have a good season. Success for them would be young players like Dylan Crews and Harry Ford (both starting the year in Triple-A) emerging as legitimate building blocks, and some veterans playing their way into trade value. Think Zack Littell, Miles Mikolas, etc. The Nationals have had bad seasons the last few years. Will the 2026 team have a bad season that at least shows some signs of hope and progress? -- Mike Axisa