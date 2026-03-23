The Cardinals are entering the 2026 season with low expectations, as the plan throughout the offseason was clear in building toward the future. It might not be a radical one, but this is one of the few rebuilds in the history of the storied organization. Expected to be at the forefront of the next contending Cardinals team is top prospect JJ Wetherholt, a middle infielder who was drafted seventh overall in 2024 out of West Virginia.

That new future starts on Opening Day, as Wetherholt will break camp with the major-league team out of spring training, the team announced Monday. The expectation is that Wetherholt will play second base -- with stud defender Masyn Winn at shortstop -- and possibly even be the everyday leadoff man.

Last season, Wetherholt played in 62 games at the Double-A level before 47 with Triple-A Memphis. He hit .306./421/.510 with 28 doubles, two triples, 17 homers, 59 RBI, 82 runs and 23 stolen bases. He struck out 73 times with 72 walks in 496 plate appearances.

Here's what our R.J. Anderson had to say when he ranked Wetherholt as the No. 6 prospect headed into the season:

Trepidation about Wetherholt's frame (he's listed at 5-foot-10) and his history of soft-tissue injuries (he missed half his platform season with a hamstring issue) resulted in him slipping to the Cardinals at No. 7 in the 2024 Draft. At least a few teams already have reason to regret that decision. Wetherholt split last season between the upper-minor levels, hitting .306/.421/.510 with 17 home runs, 23 stolen bases, and nearly as many walks as strikeouts. He's going to be an above-average hitter at the big-league level, one who contributes in each triple-slash facet. There's little doubt about that. What remains in question is where he plays defensively. The safe projection is second base, but the Cardinals have continued to give him looks at shortstop and third base to expand his optionality. He's one of the favorites to win the National League Rookie of the Year Awards.

In 15 games with the big-league Cards in spring training, Wetherholt hit .212/.386./394 with two homers, seven RBI, six runs and two steals. He drew nine walks in 44 plate appearances, which is always a good sign.

Wetherholt won't carry the burden alone (there's Winn, for one), but he'll be one of the more exciting reasons to watch the Cardinals this season as winning takes a back seat to player development. He enters the season as one of the favorites for National League Rookie of the Year (+400, behind the Pirates' Konnor Griffin and Mets' Nolan McLean, per Caesars).