Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson may be getting a little more than he bargained for with his latest movie. Johnson revealed in an Instagram video on Tuesday that he suffered an injury while filming "The Smashing Machine."

Johnson is portraying former UFC heavyweight champion Mark Kerr in the movie and has been training for the past few months on the mats in preparation for the role. In a social media post, he revealed that he has some swelling in his right elbow.

"Any time your film is called 'The Smashing Machine,' well, you're going to get smashed up," Johnson said in the video. "… Looks like I have a cantaloupe right there on the bottom of my elbow. I got banged up pretty good today in our scenes.

"There might be some soft tissue damage in there," he continued. "That's a lot of fluid, we'll see. I got to get it out of there first before I get any kind of MRI. But yeah, the pain feels pretty good. But all good. It is what it is, until it isn't."

The 52-year-old is no stranger to contact given that he was a football player at the University of Miami. In addition, Johnson has had a lengthy professional wrestling career in professional wrestling and recently returned to the WWE for a storyline involving Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes culminating at WrestleMania XL.