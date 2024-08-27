Khabib Nurmagoemdov does not suffer fools gladly. The buildup to Conor McGregor vs. Nurmagomedov was among the most intense fight promotions in mixed martial arts history. McGregor chalked it up to business, but Nurmagomedov maintains it was personal.

UFC 229 set multiple records in 2018, including a pay-per-view buy rate record that stands to this day. The fight paired the athletes' incredible star power with nasty trash talk, particularly from the Irishman. McGregor insulted Nurmagomedov's family and religion. Nurmagmedov carried the weight of those insults into UFC 229. After beating McGregor via fourth-round submission, the UFC lightweight champion leapt into the crowd to attack McGregor's teammate Dillon Danis, sparking a multi-man brawl cageside and in the Octagon.

"It was a very emotional time, but at the same time, it was my feeling -- I really wanted to bite someone's heart," Nurmagomedov said on the "Inspire Me" podcast. "Do you have that feeling in your life? I just tried to bite his heart. "

"Maybe you can feel this. I am 'The Eagle,' and when the eagle is hungry, it's not good. He has to hunt. That's why."

UFC president Dana White, fearing further fallout, refused to put the lightweight title around Nurmagomedov's waist after order was restored. Nurmagomedov's actions drew a swathe of different reactions. The UFC Hall of Famer is comfortable with his decision that night.

"A lot of people said it was a very strange or weird or something like this, but it was my decision," Nurmagomedov said.

Nurmagomedov walloped McGregor for the majority of the 18 minutes. McGregor was famously heard on camera telling his rival mid-fight, "It's only business." Nurmagomeov did not carry the same mindset into UFC 229. Nurmgomedov was prepared to pay back McGregor tenfold for the distasteful remarks made before their fight.

"It was like we just signed the contract, and it was like I prayed to God, just close the cage and me and him be alone," Nurmagomedov said. "This is what I really, really wanted at this time. Because you never know, someone can get injured, something can happen. You never know. I was preparing for this fight and I was waiting for this moment. I was very happy.

"I remember when I come inside the cage, when the cage closed, I remember I looked at Dana [White] and I said, 'Today, you cannot protect him.' Dana asked me what? I said, 'Today, you cannot protect him.' He didn't hear me. It's OK, after the fight [we'll] talk."