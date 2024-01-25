Conor McGregor is slated to return to the Octagon later this year. In the meantime, the former UFC champion is taking his talents to the big screen as he appeared in the trailer for the film "Road House," a remake of the 1989 Patrick Swayze classic.

The new film stars Jake Gyllenhaal, who plays a former UFC fighter who takes a job at a Florida Keys roadhouse. It marks the film debut for McGregor.

In the trailer, McGregor engages in multiple fight scenes with Gyllenhaal as one of the villains in the film. The former UFC fighter, who plays a character named "Knox," first appears by smashing up a bar with a golf club and challenging Gyllenhaal's "Elwood Dalton" character.

Considering there are several fight scenes between Gyllenhaal and McGregor, it's likely that McGregor has a fairly large role in the film, which will be released on Prime Video on March 21.

McGregor will make his UFC return in June when he takes on Michael Chandler in what will be his first fight since June 2021.