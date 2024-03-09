Sean O'Malley will try to solidify his status as one of UFC's biggest stars when he defends his bantamweight championship on Saturday at UFC 299. His fight against fifth-ranked challenger Marlon Vera is the main event of the UFC 299 fight card, which starts at 10 p.m. ET. Vera is the only fighter to hand O'Malley a loss in his UFC career, as he beat him via TKO at UFC 252 in 2020. O'Malley has rallied for five wins and one no contest since that bout. Vera is 5-2 since his win at UFC 252, with a loss to Cory Sandhagen last March dropping him in the bantamweight rankings.

UFC 299: O'Malley vs. Vera 2 preview

O'Malley (17-1-1) is perhaps the most polarizing active champion in the UFC. His supporters are drawn to his knockout power (12 KOs in 17 career victories) and eclectic disposition, while his detractors point to a career trajectory that has seen the facial-tattooed combatant receive more than his share of breaks from the promotion.

O'Malley's critics point out that he received a title shot after just one win over a ranked opponent, a controversial split decision against former champion Petr Yan in October 2022. By comparison, welterweight contender Belal Muhammad currently has a 10-fight unbeaten streak dating five years that includes wins over five ranked opponents, but he has yet to receive a title shot.

Even so, O'Malley undeniably capitalized on his opportunity. Last August at UFC 292, O'Malley silenced some of his critics by scoring a second-round knockout over former champion Aljamain Sterling, who had defended the belt three times, to become a champion in his first UFC title fight.

His first order of business comes against the battle-tested Vera (23-8-1), who is looking to make a statement of his own. Vera was a sizable underdog when he and O'Malley met at UFC 252 in August 2020. The Ecuador-born fighter crippled O'Malley with a clean leg kick midway through the first round before following up with a barrage of punches to secure the stoppage victory.

In the aftermath, O'Malley refused to acknowledge the defeat while continually insisting he had maintained an unblemished record. He proceeded to work toward a title run while the battle-tested Vera, who has faced many of the division's biggest names, embarked on a run that has seen him win five of six to emerge as a title contender. He's out to prove his first win over O'Malley wasn't a fluke by delivering another dominant win over the flamboyant champion. See all of Marley's UFC 299 picks here.

UFC 299 predictions

We'll share one of Marley's UFC 299 selections here: He is siding with Kevin Holland (-135) against Michael Page (+115) in one of the bouts on the main card.

Holland (25-10) is a UFC veteran who went 10-2 in his first dozen fights after joining the promotion in 2018. He's had a tougher time recently, dropping three of his last five.

He takes on a UFC newcomer in Page (21-2), who has been fighting in Bellator since 2014. Page is known for his striking ability and karate-style stance, but Marley likes the UFC veteran Holland in this one since he can beat Page in a variety of ways.

"Holland is a lethal striker and he should be throwing more volume," Marley told SportsLine. "He should have a big edge on the ground if he looks for takedowns. Holland has more ways to win this fight, so if he doesn't get knocked out by something crazy, I like him to get his hand raised." See who else to pick here.

UFC 299 odds, fight card

Sean O'Malley (-280) vs. Marlon Vera (+230)

Benoit Saint Denis (-230) vs. Dustin Poirier (+190)

Gilbert Burns (+130) vs. Jack Della Maddalena (-160)

Kevin Holland (-135) vs. Michael Page (+115)

Song Yadong (+100) vs. Petr Yan (-120)

Katyln Cerminara (+170) vs. Maycee Barber (-205)

Mateusz Gamrot (-460) vs. Rafael Dos Anjos (+340)

Curtis Blaydes (-110) vs. Jailton Almeida (-110)

Kyler Phillips (-240) vs. Pedro Munhoz (+200)

Michal Oleksiejczuk (+120) vs. Michel Pereira (-140)

Robelis Despaigne (-330) vs. Josh Parisian (+240)