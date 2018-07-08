UFC 226 results, highlights: Complete guide to Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic

UFC 226 was slated to be one of the more eventful cards of the year for the largest promotion in MMA, and in most respects, it lived up to the hype. Of course, though, all eyes heading in were on the superfight main event pitting heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic against reigning light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier. While the heavily-anticipated showdown didn't last very long, it was a main event that UFC fans will never forget.

It took less than one round for Cormier to become the second simultaneous two-division champion in the UFC when he ended Miocic -- and his title defense record -- with a solid right hand to the jaw that sent him sprawling to the canvas. Immediately following the stunning victory, the fireworks continued when Cormier and his inevitable challenger, a returning Brock Lesnar, had a WWE-style showdown with one another in the cage.

Again -- UFC 226 may not go down as the best card of the year when all is said and done in 2018, but it was definitely one for the memory banks in one way or another.

CBS Sports was with you throughout the week's festivities in Las Vegas, keeping you up to date on all things UFC. Below is your complete guide the UFC 226.

