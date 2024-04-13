Mixed martial arts fans are in for a treat when UFC 300 lands in Las Vegas on Saturday. The card is stacked with big names from the prelims all the way through the main event.

That main event sees Alex Pereira defend the light heavyweight championship against former champion Jamahal Hill. Pereira is a former middleweight champion who won the vacant light heavyweight championship with a stoppage of Jiri Prochazka in November. In Hill, Pereira is facing a man who did not lose the title in the Octagon, instead being forced to vacate the title after suffering an ACL injury in a basketball game.

Weili Zhang will also be defending her women's strawweight championship when she faces Yan Xiaonan, who enters the title fight on the momentum of back-to-back wins. In addition, the ceremonial "BMF" title will be up for grabs in a highly anticipated lightweight bout between Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway.

Those three fights only scratch the surface of a tremendous card that should provide an incredible amount of action.

Below is all the information you need to catch UFC 300 on Saturday night.

How to watch UFC 300 prelims

Date: April 13 | Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

Time: 8 p.m. ET (6 p.m. ET for early prelims)

Channel: ESPN

How to watch UFC 300 main card

Date: April 13 | Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Stream: ESPN+ PPV | Price: $79.99

Now, here's a look at the UFC 300 main fight card and betting odds.

UFC 300 main card, odds