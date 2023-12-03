Saturday's UFC Fight Night was loaded with action but nobody made a statement as loudly as Arman Tsarukyan. The Armenian knocked Beneil Dariush out cold in the lightweight main event to score the biggest win of his career.

The fight did not last long, with the first big striking exchange of the fight also proving to be the last.

Tsarukyan threw a knee from the clinch that failed to land cleanly. Before his foot hit the canvas, however, Tsarukyan uncorked a right hand that landed flush to Dariush's chin and sent him to the canvas.

Tsarukyan landed a few punches after following Dariush to the ground, leaving Dariush unconscious and Tsarukyan the winner at the 1:04 mark of Round 1.

After the fight, Tsarukyan, who has now scored four stoppages in his five most recent wins, said the fight went exactly as he expected.

"Sure, I was expecting a knockout," Tsarukyan said. "I told you guys, I don't want to win by decision or whatever. I just wanted to knock him out, go home and get that title fight."

A title shot would likely mean a rematch with current lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. Makhachev scored a win over Tsarukyan in the latter's UFC debut in April 2019. Tsarukyan believes he has matured since then and is destined to wear UFC gold around his waist.

"Islam is a different level fighter," Tsarukyan said. "We fought four years ago and I was 22, now I'm 27. Next fight is going to be a different one. I'm going to knock him out, that's it."

Other notable UFC Fight Night results

Jalin Turner also picked up a big win in the lightweight division in the night's co-main event. Turner used his length well and exploited a low defensive guard from Bobby Green to score a big knockdown. On the floor, Turner dropped shot after shot as the referee looked on, refusing to stop the fight at an appropriate moment and instead waiting until Green went unconscious at the 2:49 mark of Round 1.