At UFC Fight Night on Saturday, Drakkar Klose cemented his place on highlight reels for years to come. Klose put an end to his fight with Joe Solecki with a brutal slam less than two minutes into the bout.

Solecki is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu blackbelt and has shown off plenty of dangerous grappling in his career, including multiple submission wins in the Octagon. He showed off his grappling chops quickly in the fight with Klose, taking the fight to the ground and quickly advancing position.

Klose was able to scramble and end up in top position when Solecki attempted to move to the back, but Solecki quickly locked in an armbar. Klose defended with brute strength, lifting Solecki into the air and slamming him on the side of his face.

Solecki was out as soon as his head bounced off the canvas, but Klose landed one final punch before the referee jumped in to call a halt to the bout at the 1:41 mark of Round 1.

With the win, Klose advanced his professional record to 14-2-1, with an 8-2 UFC record. He is also now riding a three-fight winning streak since losing to Beneil Dariush by knockout in March 2020.