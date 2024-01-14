Magomed Ankalaev is back in the winners' circle and Johnny Walker is off to the doctor. Ankalaev stamped the first UFC event of 2024 with a brutal knockout in the main event of UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The second meeting between Ankalaev and Walker was far more decisive than their no-contest in October. Ankalaev sat Walker with a hard right hook and followed through with a right uppercut that crushed Walker's nose. Walker clutched his face in pain as referee Marc Goddard intervened. The stoppage came in Round 2 following Ankalaev's effective leg attacks in Round 1.

"I'm ready to fight for the title," Ankalaev said post-fight through a translator. "I have 10 victories in a row. I'm worth it. Give me that title right now."

Ankalaev is unbeaten in his last 12 fights with some interesting caveats. Ankalaev fought Jan Blachowicz to a draw in a vacant UFC light heavyweight title fight in December 2022. His subsequent bout with Walker at UFC 294 ended in a no-contest after Ankalaev cracked Walker with an illegal knee. The outcome of their first fight fueled the drama of the rematch. Ankalaev caught Walker with a low blow in Round 1 on Saturday that pissed off Walker and encouraged the referee to give a hard warning.

Ankalaev (18-1-1, 1 NC) is currently ranked No. 3 in the UFC's official light heavyweight rankings and isn't far from another title shot. Walker (21-8, 1 NC) snapped a four-fight undefeated streak in another failed effort to break through to the world title scene.