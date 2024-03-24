Rose Namajunas had her back against the wall on Saturday. Namajunas entered her UFC Fight Night main event against Amanda Ribas hoping to avoid her first career losing streak. It wasn't pretty and won't be memorable, but the former champion's second flyweight appearance was more successful than her first.

Namajunas returned to the 125-pound division after an unsuccessful debut against Manon Fiorot in September. The switch was surprising since the former strawweight champion was near the top of the division she once ruled. Namajunas mostly outclassed Ribas over five rounds but her performance won't change the perception that she's ill-fitted for flyweight.

"Thug" Rose chipped away Ribas with superior movement and technique but never seriously threatened her less experienced opponent. Ribas, a fighter ranked in both the UFC women's strawweight and flyweight divisions, lasted 25 full minutes in her first UFC main event against her first former champ. The scorecards read 49-46, 49-46 and 48-47 in Namajunas' favor.

"I'll be watching that Manon [Fiorot] vs. Erin Blanchfield fight..." Namajunas told UFC commentator Paul Felder during her post-fight interview at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. "I know Maycee [Barber] looked incredible as well so maybe one of those girls."

Namajunas improved to 12-6 on Saturday. Ribas dropped to 13-5 and has alternated wins and losses in her last eight appearances.