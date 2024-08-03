UFC welterweight Michael Chiesa returned from a long stretch of injuries to snap a three-fight losing skid on Saturday and record his first victory since 2019. But even he recognized during his post-fight interview that there was a much larger story being told.

"It feels really good and there is so much stuff I want to say," Chiesa said. "It has been such a long road to get back to the Octagon but this microphone belongs to Tony Ferguson."

Chiesa (17-7) looked sensational in a dominant, first-round submission of the 40-year-old Ferguson in their welterweight bout, which took place at UFC Fight Night at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Ferguson (25-11), the beloved warrior and former interim lightweight champion, set a new UFC record for futility by registering his eighth straight defeat to eclipse the mark set by BJ Penn in 2019.

Ferguson was ultimately noncommittal regarding retirement although it's unlikely he will have a choice, at least as far as his UFC future is concerned, considering Ferguson hasn't won a fight in five years and has routinely absorbed heavy punishment throughout his losing streak.

"I don't want to retire, I really don't," Ferguson said. "But I love the UFC and I don't want to go anywhere else. So, I'm not going to put both gloves down. I'm going to put one and I'm going to keep the other one, just in case. I'm going to go home and I'm going to talk to my wife and give my kids a big-ass hug."

Ferguson, who fought at 170 pounds for just the second time since he won "The Ultimate Fighter" welterweight tournament in 2011, largely circled the 36-year-old Chiesa for much of the opening three minutes in what was more of a sparring match than an all-out war.

Once Chiesa began to time Ferguson with lead right hooks from the southpaw stance, the native of Washington shot for a surprisingly easy takedown and quickly took Ferguson's back. Chiesa applied a rear-naked choke to force the tap at 3:44 of the first round.

"I know I could have did better," Ferguson said. "I know that a little bit more wrestling going into today [might have helped]. I've got to give it to Michael. He was just on point with that hook and it's hard to fight it."