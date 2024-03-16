A clash of combat styles will serve as the backdrop for the main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday when ranked heavyweight contenders Tai Tuivasa and Marcin Tybura meet in the Octagon. The five-round contest anchors the main UFC fight card starting at 7 p.m. ET from the Apex facility in Las Vegas. The No. 9-ranked Tuivasa is noted for lethal power that has seen 13 of his 14 professional MMA wins come by knockout. He'll be tested by the No. 10-ranked Tybura, who is noted for having one of the most polished ground games in the heavyweight division.

Tuivasa is a -125 favorite (risk $125 to win $100), while Tybura is offered at +105 in the latest UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs. Tybura odds. In the co-main event, Bryan Battle (-175) meets Ange Loosa (+145) in a matchup of welterweight prospects.

From breaking down film and following fighters and their camps closely, to tracking sharp action and betting market signals, Vithlani covers the breadth of the MMA betting landscape top to bottom. He also trains amateur boxers and speaks regularly with MMA fighters to understand the sport's nuances.

Vithlani made his SportsLine debut last January of last year and swept the main card for UFC 283 with a 5-0 record and has been a consistent winner ever since. At UFC 292 last August, he called the upset for underdog Sean O'Malley (+210) against Aljamain Sterling (-250) in the bantamweight championship main event.

Now, with UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs. Tybura on deck, Vithlani has studied the card from top to bottom and released his top selections.

UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs. Tybura preview

Although Tuivasa (14-6) and Tybura (24-8) have differing fighting styles, their trajectory in the UFC has some common ground because both at one point appeared headed toward journeyman status before embarking on runs that put them in the top-15 rankings.

Tuivasa has now had two separate three-fight losing streaks in the UFC, a rarity for any fighter who still finds himself in the top-10 rankings. He arrived in 2017 as part of a crop of young heavyweight prospects who were paired against each other early in their tenures.

The 30-year-old Australian fighter won his first three fights but followed those wins with a three-fight losing streak that threatened to jeopardize his roster spot. Instead, he won five consecutive fights by knockout inside of two rounds to soar to No. 3 in the rankings.

In the process, Tuivasa became a beloved figure among MMA fans because of his knockout power, gregarious nature and colorful celebrations that include drinking a full beer out of a shoe. Even so, he has now been stopped in three straight outings, including a second-round submission to Alexander Volkov in September.

Tybura is an eight-year UFC veteran who endured a stretch in which he lost four of five and likely needed a win in order to avoid looking for work in other promotions. However, similar to Tuivasa, Tybura then ripped off a five-fight winning streak to crack the top-15 rankings and shed the label of limited journeyman.

Even so, he has also struggled against elite competition and put up nearly zero resistance against Aspinall, who stopped him at 1:13 of the first round. The winner of Saturday's main event gets new life as a potential title challenger in a division that has seen limited movement of late largely because of the inactivity from champion Jon Jones. You can only see who to pick at UFC Fight Night here.

UFC Fight Night predictions

We'll share one of Vithlani's UFC Fight Night selections here: He is taking Isaac Dulgarian (-190) to get his hand raised against Christian Rodriguez (+160) in a matchup of featherweight prospects to kick off the main card.

Rodriguez (10-1) is a versatile prospect who earned a roster spot following a win on "Dana White's Contender Series." His lone professional defeat came at the hands of surging contender Jonathan Pearce and the 26-year-old Wisdconisn native received widespread acclaim for his upset of celebrated prospect Raul Rosas last April.

Dulgarian (6-0) is a powerful athlete and explosive striker who joined the UFC following a 5-0 start to his MMA career with all wins coming by finish. The 27-year-old Kansas City native scored a first-round stoppage of Francis Marshall in his UFC debut last August.

"Although just 6-0 in his pro MMA career, Dulgarian fights like he's been around for a lot longer. The oddsmakers have set this line here for a reason," Vithlani told SportsLine. See who else to back here.

UFC Fight Night odds, fight card

Marcin Tybura (+105) vs. Tai Tuivasa (-125)

Bryan Battle (-175) vs. Ange Loosa (+145)

Kennedy Nzechukwu (-530) vs. Ovince St. Preux (+360)

Macy Chiasson (-210) vs. Pannie Kianzad (+170)

Gerald Meerschaert (-245) vs. Bryan Barbarena (+200)

Christian Rodriguez (+160) vs. Isaac Dulgarian (-190)

Mike Davis (-305) vs. Natan Levy (+245)

Thiago Moises (-340) vs. Mitch Ramirez (+285)

Josh Culibao (-190) vs. Danny Silva (+160)

Cory McKenna (-125) vs. Jacqueline Amorim (+105)

Charalampos Grigoriou (-165) vs. Chad Anheliger (+140)