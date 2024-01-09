Jon Jones is maximizing his time off. Jones revealed this week that he underwent elbow surgery while recovering from a separate pectoral surgery.

The UFC heavyweight champion took to Instagram on Monday to update fans on his condition. Jones is still healing from a torn pectoral muscle that forced him out of a scheduled title defense against Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 in November. Jones recently underwent a two-hour surgery "shaving down some bone spurs" in his elbow while still sidelined with his previous injury.

"Good news is that it's about a 10-week healing process," Jone said. "I'm out for months anyway because of this pec surgery, so I just thought I'd kill two birds and get this elbow taken care of once and for all.

"Back on this recovery, still on this recovery journey. Sometimes you have to take a small step back in order to move forward, and I'm patient."

The pectoral injury Jones previously suffered is expected to keep him out for at least eight months. Jones is loosely expected to return to action in the summer. Tom Aspinall defeated Sergei Pavlovich to become the interim UFC heavyweight champion in Jones' absence. UFC president Dana White has repeatedly stated that he will rebook Jones vs. Miocic before Aspinall has a chance to fight either man.