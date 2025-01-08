1st Quarter Report

Who's Playing

Los Angeles Lakers @ Dallas Mavericks

Current Records: Los Angeles 20-15, Dallas 20-16

How To Watch

What to Know

The Mavericks will be in front of their home fans on Tuesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the Los Angeles Lakers at 7:30 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center. The Mavericks are limping into the match on a five-game losing streak.

On Monday, the Mavericks lost to the Grizzlies on the road by a decisive 119-104 margin. Dallas was up 38-26 in the second but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Meanwhile, the Lakers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 119-115 to the Rockets.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Anthony Davis, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and 13 rebounds. He has been hot recently, having posted 13 or more rebounds the last four times he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of LeBron James, who shot 4-for-7 from deep and almost dropped a triple-double on 21 points, 13 rebounds, and nine assists.

Dallas' loss dropped their record down to 20-16. As for Los Angeles, their defeat ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 20-15.

The Mavericks ended up a good deal behind the Lakers in their previous matchup back in January of 2024, losing 127-110. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of Davis, who almost dropped a triple-double on 28 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists. Back with a vengeance, will the Mavericks be able to stop him this time around? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Los Angeles is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Dallas, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Lakers as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 219.5 points.

Series History

Dallas has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Los Angeles.