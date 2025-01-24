3rd Quarter Report

Down one at the end of the second quarter, the Warriors now have the lead. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Bulls 105-83. This game looks nothing like the tight 125-122 margin from the Warriors' win over the Bulls in their previous head-to-head back in March of 2024.

The Warriors came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Chicago Bulls @ Golden State Warriors

Current Records: Chicago 19-25, Golden State 21-22

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: Chicago Sport Network

Chicago Sport Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $40.00

What to Know

The Bulls are 2-8 against the Warriors since November of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. The Chicago Bulls will be staying on the road to face off against the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 p.m. ET at Chase Center. The Warriors are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Bulls in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Having struggled with five defeats in a row, the Bulls finally turned things around against the Clippers on Monday. They walked away with a 112-99 victory over Los Angeles.

The Bulls relied on the efforts of Zach LaVine, who posted 35 points, and Josh Giddey, who almost dropped a triple-double on 18 points, ten rebounds, and nine assists. What's more, Giddey also posted a 77.8% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in November of 2024.

The Bulls smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That's a new trend for them: they were averaging 9.3 offensive rebounds per game earlier this season, but in their last five matches they've averaged 12.6.

Meanwhile, the Warriors were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 123-117 to the Kings. The loss hurts even more since Golden State was up 61-43 with 0:56 left in the second.

Chicago's win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 19-25. As for Golden State, they now have a losing record at 21-22.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's matchup: The Bulls have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 15.9 threes per game. However, it's not like the Warriors struggle in that department as they've been averaging 15.2. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

While only the Bulls took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Going forward, the Warriors are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing at home.

Odds

Golden State is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Warriors as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is 231 points.

Series History

Golden State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Chicago.