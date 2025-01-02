Who's Playing

Boston Celtics @ Minnesota Timberwolves

Current Records: Boston 24-9, Minnesota 17-15

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: TNT

What to Know

The Celtics have enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will venture away from home to challenge the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Target Center. The Celtics are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 119.6 points per game this season.

The Celtics are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 232.5, but even that wound up being too high. They took their game on Tuesday with ease, bagging a 125-71 win over the Raptors. Boston has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won ten matchups by 19 points or more this season.

The Celtics were working as a unit and finished the game with 29 assists. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now posted at least 26 assists in three consecutive contests.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Tuesday. They took a 113-105 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Thunder. The loss hurts even more since Minnesota was up 42-30 with 5:52 left in the second.

Boston's victory bumped their record up to 24-9. As for Minnesota, their defeat dropped their record down to 17-15.

Thursday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: The Celtics haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.5 turnovers per game (they're ranked second in turnovers per game overall). It's a different story for the Timberwolves, though, as they've been averaging 15.1. Given the Celtics' sizable advantage in that area, the Timberwolves will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking ahead, the Celtics are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. This contest will be their 14th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 5-8 against the spread).

Odds

Boston is a 4-point favorite against Minnesota, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 219.5 points.

Series History

Boston has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Minnesota.