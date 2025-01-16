LeBron James, one of the biggest stars in American sports, makes quite the impact on his legion of fans. During the Los Angeles Lakers' 117-108 win over the Miami Heat on Wednesday, one of those fans broke down just from being near James.

In a clip posted to social media by the official NBA account, a young girl sitting courtside could hardly breathe when James walked by her during the game. The video went viral, and it even made its way to James at halftime.

In his postgame media availability, James said he saw the clip at halftime. James said he "made sure" to talk to her after the game, creating what will hopefully be a lifelong memory.

"I made sure I went over and chopped it up with her after the game," James said. "Gave her one of my 'I Promise' bands. Took a picture with her. ... It'll be something that, hopefully, she will never forget. Happy to be part of her life in that small moment."

James said it meant a lot to have that type of impact on someone, and he added he strives to be a "role model" for all his young fans.

"To have that type of connection with someone where they can have that type of reaction, that's what it's all about," James said. "I've always tried to be a role model so kids can look up to me or whatever the case may be. Try to make them proud and want to come see me play. Or if they're not able to see me play, do some things off the floor to inspire them. That was a super dope moment."

The young fan had a front-row seat to see James lead the Lakers to a win at Crypto.com Arena. In his 38 minutes, James scored 22 points while adding nine assists and five rebounds.