Who's Playing

Oklahoma City Thunder @ Cleveland Cavaliers

Current Records: Oklahoma City 30-5, Cleveland 31-4

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $73.00

What to Know

The Thunder have enjoyed a five-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Thunder's defense has only allowed 103 points per game this season, so the Cavaliers' offense will have their work cut out for them.

The Thunder are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 225, but even that wound up being too high. They rang in the new year with a 105-92 victory over the Celtics on Sunday. The win came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 1:15 mark of the second quarter, when Oklahoma City was facing a 65-52 deficit.

It was another big night for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who dropped a double-double on 33 points and 11 rebounds. The matchup was his fifth in a row with at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers had already won nine in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 17.3 points) and they went ahead and made it ten on Sunday. They walked away with a 115-105 victory over Charlotte.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Cavaliers to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jarrett Allen, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 11 rebounds. What's more, Allen also racked up five offensive rebounds, the most he's had since back in November of 2024.

The Cavaliers were working as a unit and finished the game with 29 assists (they're ranked fifth in assists per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now racked up at least 25 assists in 14 consecutive contests.

Oklahoma City is on a roll lately: they've won 19 of their last 20 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 30-5 record this season. As for Cleveland, their win was their eighth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 31-4.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: The Thunder haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.2 turnovers per game (they're ranked first in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Cavaliers (currently ranked third) struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.3. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Thunder are hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played.

Odds

Cleveland is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Oklahoma City, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 229 points.

Series History

Oklahoma City has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Cleveland.