Minnesota Timberwolves @ Los Angeles Clippers

Current Records: Minnesota 10-10, Los Angeles 14-9

What to Know

The Timberwolves have enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will venture away from home to challenge the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Intuit Dome. Both are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

The Timberwolves are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 220, but even that wound up being too high. They were the clear victor by a 109-80 margin over the Lakers on Monday. That 29 point margin sets a new team best for Minnesota this season.

The Timberwolves were working as a unit and finished the game with 31 assists. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now posted at least 25 assists in three consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, the Clippers got the win against the Trail Blazers on Tuesday by a conclusive 127-105. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Los Angeles.

The Clippers can attribute much of their success to Norman Powell, who went 11 for 15 en route to 30 points plus five assists. Powell is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for four straight games.

The win got Minnesota back to even at 10-10. As for Los Angeles, their victory was their ninth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 14-9.

The two teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last matchups by winning and covering the spread. Going forward, the Timberwolves are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Los Angeles might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a six game streak of covering the spread when playing at home.

The Timberwolves won a game that couldn't have been any closer in their previous matchup on Friday, slipping by the Clippers 93-92. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Timberwolves since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Minnesota is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 3.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 211.5 points.

Series History

Minnesota has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Los Angeles.