On Friday, Denver Nuggets' Aaron Gordon became eligible to sign an extension worth up to $149.5 million over four years. If he doesn't sign one and he declines his $22.8 million 2025-26 player option, the 29-year-old forward will be a free agent at the end of this coming season.

Gordon and the Nuggets have been an ideal match since the team acquired him from the Orlando Magic at the 2021 trade deadline. He is their best and most versatile defender, and he has played the most efficient basketball of his career in their offensive system. At Denver's media day on Thursday, both Gordon and general manager Calvin Booth sounded optimistic about this partnership continuing.

"Hopefully we have some productive talks with his representation and we're able to find a deal that we're both satisfied with," Booth told reporters. "He's been an integral part of what we've done and we'd like to keep him here for a long time."

"I really love this organization," Gordon told reporters. "I love the players on this team. I love the coaching staff. So I hope we get it done. It seems like it's moving forward in the right direction, so I'm excited. I'm excited hopefully to be extended and stay with this organization."

Booth's front office let Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who had started on the wing for the past two seasons, walk for nothing in free agency this summer and has received plenty of backlash for the decision. Denver also signed Jamal Murray, one of its cornerstones, to a four-year max extension. Reaching an agreement with Gordon would solidify his standing as part of the Nuggets' core going forward, alongside Murray, Nikola Jokic and Michael Porter Jr.

Gordon has averaged 14.5 points (on 60.5% true shooting), 6.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 241 regular-season games for Denver.