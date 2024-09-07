Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets have agreed to a four-year, $208 million contract extension, his agents, Jeff Schwartz and Mike George, told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Saturday.

This is the richest extension the Nuggets could offer Murray. It will kick in during the 2025-26 season and keep him under contract through 2028-29.

Murray, 27, has spent his entire career with the Nuggets since they drafted him No. 7 overall in 2016. Last season, he averaged 21.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.5 assists in 59 regular-season games.

