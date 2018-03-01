2018 NFL combine: What we learned from QB and WR weigh-ins and measurements

INDIANAPOLIS -- Thursday was #QBHandSizeDay in Indianapolis, and none of the top signal-callers disappointed in the super-specific, often-mocked aspect of the NFL combine.

As a whole, the quarterbacks were #AsExpected, but there were plenty of intriguing developments from the weigh-ins for the wide receivers and tight ends in attendance.

The running backs and offensive linemen will hit the field tomorrow, and this group will work out on Saturday.

Here are my biggest takeaways from the quarterback, receiver, and tight end measurements.

Notable QB measurements

QB winners

Lamar Jackson, Louisville - Jackson hit the coveted 215-pound market for quarterbacks, despite some questions about his frame. He's not Cam Newton, yet for perspective, Andy Dalton was 6-2 and 215 pounds at the 2011 combine.

Josh Allen, Wyoming - Not a huge win, but not a loss by any stretch. Yeah, we were expecting Allen to be the biggest quarterback at the combine, and he was.

Sam Darnold, USC - There were some rumblings that Darnold's hands were going to be exceptionally small. And while they're not catchers' mitts at 9 3/8 inches, they're plenty big enough.

QB losers

No quarterbacks had especially bad weigh-ins on Thursday.

Notable WR measurements

WR winners

Auden Tate, Florida State - At nearly 6-5 and 228 pounds with hands close to 10 inches, Tate is in the size range of Mike Evans, Brandon Marshall and Marques Colston. That's quite the company. Being under 230 was good for him. He should run well.

Jordan Lasley, UCLA - Lasley averaged 18.3 yards per catch with eight receiving touchdowns in 2017, and did most of his damage downfield. Typically, speed wideouts are of the small variety. Lasley is not your typical downfield burner.

Darren Carrington, Utah - Carrington is a rangy, at times dominant receiver. A height of 6-2, weighing nearly 200 pounds with mammoth, 10 3/8 inch hands is the recipe for one fascinating wideout body type.

Jaleel Scott, New Mexico State - Length for days. Four-eighths of an inch below 6-5 with 10 inch hands and a condor-like 81 2/8 inch wing span equates to a gigantic catch radius.

Anthony Miller, Memphis - On film, Miller looks to have an small frame. Eclipsing the 5-11 mark and measuring in with 10 inch hands were fantastic developments for the former Memphis standout.

WR losers

Calvin Ridley, Alabama - Measuring in at 6'0-1/2" and 189 pounds with 9-1/8 inch hands isn't shocking for Ridley, but that doesn't mean those figures are worrisome. T.J. Graham, Markus Wheaton, and John Ross were similarly sized with comparable hands to Ridley. No, the combine measures don't seal a player's NFL fate, yet the former Alabama star has quite a slender frame as a first-round prospect.

Deon Cain, Clemson - The 79 5/8 inch wingspan is ridiculous. The 8 6/8 inch hands are concerning for a nearly 6-2 pass-catcher who hangs his hat on making an impact down the field.

Notable TE measurements

Player Height Weight (lbs) Hand Size Mark Andrews 6'5-1/8" 256 9 4/8" Troy Fumagalli 6'4-6/8" 247 9 3/8" Mike Gesicki 6'5-4/8" 247 10 2/8" Dallas Goedert 6'4-5/8" 256 10" Hayden Hurst 6'4-4/8" 250 9 6/8" Jaylen Samuels 5'11-4/8" 225 9 2/8" Durham Smythe 6'5-3/8"

253 9 2/8" Ian Thomas 6'3-5/8"

259 10"

TE winners

Ian Thomas, Indiana - What I call a "separation tight end" who glides all over the field and is seemingly open a lot, those weigh-in figures for the Indiana star paint a picture of a physical specimen.

Mike Gesicki, Penn State - A star basketball player in high school, Gesicki's rebounding experience was on display in just about every game in college. At north of 6-5 with 10 2/8 inch hands, he'll be a high-point extraordinaire in the NFL.

TE losers

Troy Fumagalli, Wisconsin - As a Wisconsin tight end, Fumagalli carries a reputation as a willing blocker. Being 247 pounds doesn't exactly scream "people-mover" at the pro level.