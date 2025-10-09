The 2026 NFL Draft is more than six months away, but the games being played over the next three months will ultimately determine where prospects are selected. The focus is on players who have the most pressure to perform in the College Football Playoff and other high-leverage games the rest of the year.

For example, Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson and Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer are all juniors who could, in theory, return for another season of college football. The Hoosiers had not been competing for College Football Playoff berths prior to Curt Cignetti's arrival, so Indiana is essentially playing with house money. The pressure is not as high for those players.

Here are the 2026 NFL Draft prospects with the most pressure to perform during the second half of the season:

10. WR Carnell Tate

Jeremiah Smith is going to be a first-round pick in 2027, so can Tate keep Ohio State's streak of wide receivers being taken in the first round alive? The Buckeyes have seen a player from the position taken on Thursday night each of the past four drafts. Tate has blossomed in a manner similar to those before him. He is a big-bodied pass-catcher on one of college football's best teams. As a complement to Smith, he has hauled in 24 passes for 435 yards and four touchdowns this season.

9. EDGE David Bailey

There is likely more awareness of Bailey at this stage of the process because he had been such a high-profile transfer portal target. He has not disappointed in his first season with Wreck 'Em. Bailey leads all pass rushers with at least 100 pass rush snaps in pressure rate (30.3%) by a substantial margin (7.0%), according to TruMedia. His 33 pressures lead the nation.

On the year, Coleman has 39 receptions for 386 yards and one touchdown for an undefeated Missouri team. The Tigers are just now getting into the meat of their schedule with Alabama, Texas A&M and Oklahoma upcoming. Penn State quarterback transfer Beau Pribula has leaned on Coleman in a Missouri offense capable of producing both in the run and pass games. Coleman is a prospect who has proved he's capable of creating yards after the catch.

Wright lines up all over Lane Kiffin's offense, but he is particularly effective settling into the soft spots of zone coverage and forcing a missed tackle or two post-catch. He has good size to be a well-rounded tight end as a blocker, but can do a better job sustaining blocks. Wright has not been discussed among the top tight end prospects in this class, but he stands to gain as a featured outlet in Kiffin's high-volume pass attack.

6. TE Oscar Delp

Delp has four receptions on five targets this season but, in those limited moments, has shown playmaking ability after the catch. If he can deliver a few of those moments in high-leverage situations, Delp will be looked upon more favorably. Tight ends have not often been used at Georgia since Brock Bowers' departure, but Delp is capable of factoring into the pass game.

5. RB Jeremiyah Love

Love had been hampered by an injury during last season's College Football Playoff. He is regarded as the likely RB1 in the 2026 NFL Draft class, and little could be done to drastically alter that outlook. However, getting an opportunity to be healthy and perform on that stage this season would probably serve him well and cement him as a first-round consideration.

Love has been splitting time with Jadarian Price this season. The former has 444 yards and six touchdowns on 82 carries, as well as 14 receptions for 160 yards and three scores.

4. EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei

The Ducks lost the likes of Derrick Harmon, Jordan Burch and Jamaree Caldwell from last year's team, but Oregon is once again positioned for playoff contention -- and the efforts of its defense run through Uiagalelei. He has more prototypical size for an NFL pass rusher.. The younger brother of DJ Uiagalelei has 18 pressures and 4.0 sacks on the season.

Miami's Rueben Bain Jr. has used national appearances early in the season to build a narrative as one of the premier draft-eligible prospects. Uiagalelei has an upcoming top-10 showdown with Indiana, and will appear in other high-profile games once the College Football Playoff begins.

3. Alabama defensive line

Seniors LT Overton and Tim Keenan III, as well as junior James Smith, are on the NFL's radar. Overton is a bigger edge-rushing prospect who can set the edge. Keenan is a bigger body who can occupy multiple blockers in the run game, but he has also managed solid pass-rush production this season.

Simpson is playing better than anticipated considering he had to compete for his job this fall, but the defensive line sets the tone for that team. It is a unit built in Nick Saban's vision.

2. QB Carson Beck

Beck has been rehabilitating his draft stock all season with the undefeated Hurricanes. Time is running out at the collegiate level for the Jacksonville native, and it is imperative that he continues to chip away at the lasting impression of last season. He has thrown for 1,213 yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions so far this year.

Miami does not have a ranked opponent on its remaining schedule. Short of faltering against a lesser opponent, Mario Cristobal's team should cruise to the postseason.

1. QB Garrett Nussmeier

Nussmeier came into the season with the title of being a high-floor quarterback. He is not going to consistently roll the pocket and make dazzling plays on the run, but the Louisiana native is more than capable of delivering throws with pace and accuracy. Nussmeier's decision-making has not been as good as it had been in the past.

LSU is 4-1 on the season with top-10 matchups against Texas A&M, Alabama and Oklahoma remaining. Nussmeier has lost a lot of ground in the quarterback race, but he could make some of it up with a strong finish.

The 2026 NFL Draft will take place from April 23-25 in Pittsburgh. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and regular looks at the eligible prospects.