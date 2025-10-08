The potential 2026 NFL draft class was a relatively thin one during my summer scouting watch. With only a handful of first-round grades based on last year's tape, it's no surprise we've seen plenty of leapfrogging with some prospects making big leaps into the first-round conversation and others backsliding.

No position has seen more improvement than wide receiver, which is now the most represented position in my top 50 with eight prospects making the cut. While no quarterback has solidified himself as the top dog just yet, there are a few who are within striking distance of becoming the No. 1 overall pick by season's end.





The real sweepstakes in the 2026 draft class isn't at the quarterback position. It's Miami's Rueben Bain Jr. He's the type of game-changing prospect who might actually convince some team to do what the Browns did in 2017: pass on a quarterback at No. 1 for an edge rusher in Myles Garrett. Bain is the most powerful defensive end prospect I've ever scouted and could even be seen as a defensive tackle by some.



Woods is no slouch of a consolation prize in this class. He's another defensive lineman who's strong beyond his years. I haven't seen a college defensive tackle shed as violently in the running game since Derrick Brown at Auburn. He's still not a refined pass-rusher, but there's so much to work with.



Mendoza has an NFL-translatable game with the stats to back it up this season. Watching his tape at Cal last year left you wondering what he'd look like with a real supporting cast. Well, now he has it at Indiana, and he's averaging 9.7 yards per attempt through five games.



Tyson makes playing receiver look effortless. He's got some of the best body control you'll see from a prospect as a route-runner, and it allows him to consistently make defenders whiff at the line of scrimmage. He's already racked up 39 catches for 483 yards and seven scores in five games.



Downs could easily be the first safety drafted in the top 10 since Jamal Adams in 2017. There are almost no holes to poke in his game physically and mentally. You don't start for Nick Saban as a true freshman defensive back the way Downs did unless you've got the goods.



Moore has passed every test to date, but numerous ones lie ahead to solidify his stock as a potential top 10 pick. He's a cool, calm and collected athlete who's got one of the prettiest throwing motions you'll see. My favorite stat from Moore early on this season is that on 32 pressured dropbacks, he's taken only one sack.



This ranking is a placeholder since it's based off last year's tape. McCoy tore his ACL in January and is still working his way back. While still not medically cleared, if he shows, even in a few games late in the season, that he's back to his pre-injury form, McCoy will be the best corner in the country.



8. Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami (FL)

Mauigoa is as dense an offensive tackle prospect as you'll ever see. He moves people consistently against their will. The three-year starter has gotten better every season, and particularly in pass protection this year with only five pressures allowed in five games.



I held out hope that Fano could be a tackle going into this season, but what I've seen so far makes me think he's better suited at guard in the league. No matter, he'll be a darn good one on the interior for a long time. He's an elite zone-run blocker with exceptional burst and quicks.



Parker is a box-ticker at defensive end. He's got the frame (6-foot-3, 260 pounds), the power and the production (101 career pressures). There's not much more we need to see from him to know he can be an every-down player in the NFL.



11. Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

Tate is next in the Ohio State receiver pipeline. Like seemingly all Buckeyes receivers, Tate makes it look so easy. That's a rarity for bigger receivers who possess a basketball frame like Tate. And don't let the size fool you; Tate is a big-play threat averaging 18.1 yards per reception this year.



12. Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

Faulk has the kind of versatile defensive line body type that everyone wants nowadays. He can play pretty much any alignment on a defense outside of nose tackle and not look out of place. While he's a work in progress as a pass-rusher, Faulk is already well versed in the run game.



13. Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

Terrell is the stickiest corner in the class with bloodlines the NFL will love (brother of Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell). What I love is how physical he is for being only 180 pounds. Terrell has already forced three fumbles this year after forcing three last year.



14. Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State

Reese has been one of the breakout stars of the college football season. The 6-foot-4, 243-pounder is precisely the kind of edge-hybrid whom everyone is looking to add to their blitz packages. His ability to track down ball-carriers in space at his size is special.



15. Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee

Brazzell is a transfer portal success story. The rail-thin receiver we first saw break out for Tulane in 2023 has since turned into a physically dominant mismatch who's tailor-made to play outside in Tennessee's offense. It seems like every week he's Moss-ing a different SEC corner. He's already racked up 531 yards and seven scores through five games.

Whether it's as a runner or receiver, Love is a big play waiting to happen. His twitch and speed is reminiscent of former first-rounder Jahmyr Gibbs. That's the kind of weapon everyone is looking for at running back nowadays.



Ioane is the best true guard in the country by a wide margin. He's in his third year as a starter and has taken his game to another level this fall. After switching between left and right guard the past two seasons, he's been exclusively on the left side this year. He's allowed all of two pressures on 150 pass-blocking snaps.



Lemon is this year's "just draft him" receiver. By that I mean he doesn't have elite physical traits that jump out at you, but when you flip on the tape he won't stop getting open and doesn't drop passes. He's the kind of savvy slot receiver who's increasing in value at the NFL level.



The Stanford transfer is finally getting a shot at a full-time role and flourishing. He put up 13 pressures this past week against Houston and is almost at his pressure total from 2024 already. Bailey has the best first step in the class and easily the best speed-rusher available.



The Wazzu transfer with gaudy physical tools has finally gotten a supporting cast to show how high his ceiling is. While his game is rough around the edges, the improvements we've seen from him since early last fall are striking. If that continues after he's sidelined this month with a thumb injury, he could push for a top 10 selection when he declares.



21. Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

Lomu has the kind of quick feet and hands that stick out immediately in a sea of plodding offensive tackles at the collegiate level. It's the kind of combination that more often than not leads to high-end pass-protecting ability at the next level. He just needs to get a little stronger before that's the case.

This linebacker class is something special, and the sheer amount of physical freaks is a big reason why. Golday is yet another massive linebacker who moves like a safety and can rush the passer like an edge. He's averaging almost five defensive stops a game this season.

Goosby was a spot starter last season who's taken over for Kelvin Banks Jr. at left tackle this year and kept a similar level of play. He's got a more prototypical tackle frame (6-foot-7 and 312 pounds) than Banks possesses and is a high-end athlete in his own right.



24. Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

After sitting behind Travis Hunter last year at Colorado, Hood has been a breakout star for the Volunteers. He's allowed only seven catches on 19 targets for 56 yards in five games this season. When Jermod McCoy gets back across from him, not many teams will be throwing on this Tennessee defense.



Proctor is yet another prospect I'd hoped could stick at tackle, but I've now resigned myself to likely kicking him inside to guard. That's not the worst thing, as he'll be one of the scariest gap-scheme guards in short order. Proctor's ability to move people against their will at 366 pounds is unique.



Howell is the best pure pass-rusher in the draft class. The question is just whether Howell's game will translate with under 31-inch arms and under 250 pounds. I'm still buying his quick twitch and refined set of moves being able to work against NFL tackles.



27. Matayo Uiagalelei, EDGE, Oregon

Uiagalelei is yet another power end who can set a hard edge and compress pockets. He already has 18 pressures this season in five games. Uiagalelei should also only be getting better, as he's one of the youngest prospects in the class who won't turn 21 years old until next July.



Allen is one of the most ferocious linebackers in the country on tape. He comes downhill with bad intentions. He'll be a value add in the run game and as a blitzer from Day 1.



29. Connor Lew, IOL, Auburn

Lew is technically advanced beyond his years and has been starting since his true freshman year in 2023. He's a nimble and efficient center who will only get better as his play strength improves.



30. Max Klare, TE, Ohio State

With too many mouths to feed in the Buckeyes offense, Klare is not going to put up a Tyler Warren statline anytime soon. Flip on the tape, though, and you'll see a player who knows how to get open and has the body control to haul in off-target passes consistently.



Rhodes has been a breakout star in his first year starting for the Razorbacks. He's got an ideal frame for the edge at 6-foot-6 and 275 pounds with long arms and good body control. Rhodes has been their most consistent pass-rusher this season with 19 pressures in five games.



32. Joshua Josephs, EDGE, Tennessee

Josephs is undersized, but he doesn't play like it. His ability to stack offensive tackles and shed blocks at 240 pounds is unique. He's a perfect fit for teams that use a 3-4 outside linebacker.



33. Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

Sadiq is the most impressive specimen in the tight end class, and it shows most after the catch. He's broken 17 tackles on 45 career receptions for the Ducks. Now, he just needs to prove he can produce more as a downfield weapon instead of the schemed-touch guy he's been most of his career.



The proverbial light switch has flipped this season for one of the most physically impressive receivers in college football. Bell possesses elite burst at 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds, and now he has the route-running chops to take advantage of it. He has 502 yards on 35 catches in five games and has gone over 130 in each of the past two weeks.



McNeil-Warren is outstanding around the line of scrimmage. He could pass for a linebacker if you wanted him to, and his best role in the NFL may be as a big nickel who bridges the gap between corner and weakside linebacker.



Between Georgia Tech his first two seasons and Auburn this year, Singleton hasn't exactly been blessed with the best quarterback situations. There's a very good chance his NFL production will greatly outpace what he's done in college. That's because Singleton has some of the best pure twitchiness in the draft class yet has been relegated to an underneath weapon because his college quarterbacks haven't been able to hit him consistently downfield.



37. Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

Since the Week 1 loss to Florida State, no quarterback has played the position better than Simpson. In his first year as a starter, he's looked poised and accurate beyond his years. Slotting him on this list is difficult this early on, but it's hard not to like what we've seen so far.

38. Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Styles is one of the most athletic linebackers you'll ever see. Maybe that's not too surprising for a former safety, but it gets more surprising when you find out that former safety is 6-foot-4 and 243 pounds. That former safety also hasn't missed a tackle on 27 attempts this year. Styles is going to hawk down a lot of ball-carriers in the league.

39. Kayden McDonald, DL, Ohio State

You want to clog up gaps in the middle of your defense? This is the man to do it. In his first year as a starter, McDonald has been able to consistently reset the line of scrimmage in the run game. Even against double teams, McDonald has rarely ceded an inch on tape.



There's approximately a 0% chance that Pieper comes out. That's because this marks only his first season as a starter, and the redshirt sophomore is playing out of position at guard when his position in the NFL will be center. That being said, the talent is off the charts, as Pieper looks more athletic at the second level than a lot of the linebackers he's tasked with blocking.



Hoover's tape is littered with NFL throws and high-level progression reads. There's some inconsistency with his accuracy and he can be overly aggressive, but he brings so much to the table to like as an athlete. Hoover has an NFL future, even if it's not quite this draft yet.



42. Parker Brailsford, IOL, Alabama

Brailsford has looked like an NFL center ever since he first became a starter for Washington in 2023. It's just been about getting his play strength to an NFL level. He's knocking on the door of that this fall and is likely to make the leap after this season because of it despite one more year of eligibility.



Hill is a do-it-all linebacker who moves so easily in space. It's why he's been starting for the Longhorns since his true freshman year in 2023. Now he's seeing the game even faster than before and looks like an early-round pick.



44. Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

Boston is pretty much exactly what comes to mind when you hear about a 6-foot-4, 210-pound receiver prospect. Big frame, great ball skills and long strides to get away from defensive backs.



Trigg has one of the best tight end frames you'll ever see. At just a hair over 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds, Trigg somehow has a 7-foot wingspan. That's not a typo. Add in the fact that he leads all tight ends with 439 yards this season (114 more than the next-closest) and it's easy to see what there is to like about Trigg as a prospect.



Delane may not have the traits of a prototypical man corner, but he darn sure has the performance of one this season. Transferring from Virginia Tech to LSU has done wonders for his draft stock. He's shown he can do it against college football's best with only six catches for 77 yards allowed in five games.



47. Bear Alexander, DL, Oregon

Talent has never been the issue with Alexander. His viral Instagram photo from last year donning a Penn State jersey with a USC profile picture and a Georgia biceps tattoo was indicative of the worst excesses in the portal era. The ironic thing is that he's now at a different school entirely (his seventh since 2018, including high schools) and just played the best game of his career against Penn State. He's a twitchy and powerful big man who's flashed first-round talent when he's locked in.

Smith was always an NFL athlete at the position, and this year he started seeing the game develop like an NFL safety. He's been consistently making plays on the football with four pass-breakups and a pick in five games. He needs to clean up some missed tackles, but there's a lot to like early on.

Cooper has been a breakout star for the Hoosiers this season. Despite being primarily a slot, Cooper has been able to average a healthy 18.8 yards per reception on 23 catches. What I love most about his game is the work he does post-catch. With a running-back-esque build, Cooper already has 11 broken tackles this season.

Despite being one of the coolest names in college football, not many had heard of him prior this season. That's going to be changing after what Smothers has been doing to opposing defenses this fall. Smothers ranks second in the FBS with 693 rushing yards already this fall on 100 carries. He's yet another dynamic back who's difficult to pin down in space.