Saints-Falcons Preview
ATLANTA (AP) The New Orleans Saints can't wait to have Drew Brees taking snaps again.
In the meantime, they're doing just fine without him.
The Saints (9-2) have won two straight games since Brees went down with a rib injury, stretching their overall winning streak to eight in a row heading into Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons. The Saints can clinch a playoff spot with a win and a loss by the Bears.
Going back to last season, New Orleans is 7-0 when Brees hasn't been able to suit up.
''Obviously when it's the quarterback, it draws more attention,'' said coach Sean Payton, whose team could clinch its fourth straight playoff appearance with a win if the Bears lose or tie vs. Detroit. ''But our job as coaches is teaching the whole roster, from the practice squad to the starters. We're developing all these players.''
Last year, it was Teddy Bridgewater who filled in so ably when Brees went down. This year, Taysom Hill stepped into the starting role.
Hill will be facing the Falcons for the second time in three weeks, having guided the Saints to a 24-9 victory in his first career start on Nov. 22.
''You hope to go long periods of times without injuries, especially at that position, but you want to be able to function, still compete, compete to win,'' Payton said. ''It's an approach we've always taken - not just the coaches here, but the players as well.''
Hill turned in solid numbers against the Falcons two weeks ago, completing 18 of 23 passes for 233 yards without an interception, while rushing for two touchdowns.
He wasn't asked to do much in last week's blowout of the quarterback-less Broncos. Hill was just 9 of 16 passing for 78 yards, with an interception and three sacks.
''I probably played it much closer to the vest because the situation with the Denver offense,'' Payton said. ''It was two entirely different ballgames, but nonetheless we were able to win them both.''
The Falcons (4-7) are coming off their most complete performance of the season, a 43-6 rout of the Las Vegas Raiders.
Atlanta is 4-2 under interim coach Raheem Morris, who could boost his chances of landing the permanent job with an upset of the Saints.
New Orleans has won five of the past six meetings in the twice-a-year rivalry.
''This team has absolutely owned us,'' Morris said. ''We've got to change that.''
FEARSOME DEFENSE
The Saints have the NFL's best-ranked defense, holding top-five spots against both the run and the pass.
New Orleans has allowed only one touchdown in its last four games, giving up a total of 28 points.
The Falcons were held to three field goals in their loss at New Orleans.
''Everyone that's playing these guys is struggling,'' said Dirk Koetter, Atlanta's offensive coordinator. ''I've never seen a defense ranked in the top 10 in so many categories.''
JORDAN VS RYAN
Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is tired of seeing Cam Jordan.
The Saints defensive end has sacked Ryan 21 times in his career - an NFL record for most sacks by one player against a single quarterback.
''He's been a great player for a long time,'' Ryan said. ''Unfortunately, I've gotten to know him a little too well over the years.''
Ryan has been sacked a total of 17 times in his past two games against the Saints, a staggering number the Falcons must reduce to have any chance of an upset. In particular, the pressure is on right tackle Kaleb McGary to do a better job against Jordan.
But everyone must chip in to stop a defense that has 19 sacks in his past five games, including eight against Ryan in the previous meeting.
''We put together a stretch where us as a unit - our secondary, our linebackers and up front, the defensive line - have really elevated our play,'' Jordan said. ''So, it's not more of an `I' thing. It's more of a `we' thing.''
QB POWER
With Hill starting at quarterback, and therefore throwing the ball more, his power runs have become more difficult to anticipate.
The 6-foot-2, 221-pounder has rushed for 93 yards and four TDs in his two starts.
''In the past, it wouldn't be unusual for a defense to play a certain defense when he's at the quarterback position,'' Payton said. ''But, now that he's there on every snap, it's probably less likely to get that same defense. ''
CREATING TURNOVERS
The Falcons caused five turnovers in their victory over Las Vegas, their most since 2016.
Deion Jones had a 67-yard interception return for a touchdown and Foye Oluokun forced his fourth fumble of the season, tied for the NFL lead.
But the best - and most surprising performance - was turned in by former practice squad end Jacob Tuioti-Mariner, who forced one fumble and recovered two of them to earn NFC defensive players of the week honors.
''The defense has taken a step forward the past couple of weeks,'' Tuioti-Mariner said. ''It's a good feeling to be out there flying around with each other.''
ACCURATE KOO
Kicker Younghoe Koo has become one of the Falcons' biggest weapons.
The South Korean leads the NFL in scoring (109 points) and has made 21 field goals in a row since his lone miss in Week 3.
Overall, Koo is 29 of 30 - including 7 of 7 from at least 50 yards.
''We certainly have a lot of confidence in him,'' Ryan said. ''If we can get past the 40, he's proven time and time again that he'll put it through the uprights for us.''
---
Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at https://twitter.com/pnewberry1963 His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/paulnewberry
---
AP Sports Writer Brett Martel in New Orleans contributed to this report.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|35:51
|22:39
|1st Downs
|23
|20
|Rushing
|9
|4
|Passing
|13
|11
|Penalty
|1
|5
|3rd Down Conv
|8-16
|5-13
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|420
|310
|Total Plays
|74
|60
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|5.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|203
|70
|Rush Attempts
|35
|21
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.8
|3.3
|Net Yards Passing
|217
|240
|Comp. - Att.
|27-37
|18-36
|Yards Per Pass
|5.6
|6.2
|Penalties - Yards
|10-79
|1-15
|Touchdowns
|3
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-39.8
|5-43.6
|Return Yards
|17
|7
|Punts - Returns
|3-17
|1-7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|3-5 -60%
|1-4 -25%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|1-2 -50%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|217
|PASS YDS
|240
|
|
|203
|RUSH YDS
|70
|
|
|420
|TOTAL YDS
|310
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Hill 7 QB
26
FPTS
|T. Hill
|27/37
|232
|2
|0
|26
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Kamara 41 RB
14
FPTS
|A. Kamara
|15
|88
|1
|37
|14
|
T. Hill 7 QB
26
FPTS
|T. Hill
|13
|79
|0
|43
|26
|
L. Murray 28 RB
1
FPTS
|L. Murray
|5
|17
|0
|6
|1
|
T. Smith 10 WR
10
FPTS
|T. Smith
|1
|3
|0
|3
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Thomas 13 WR
10
FPTS
|M. Thomas
|11
|9
|105
|0
|18
|10
|
T. Smith 10 WR
10
FPTS
|T. Smith
|6
|3
|42
|1
|21
|10
|
E. Sanders 17 WR
3
FPTS
|E. Sanders
|6
|5
|39
|0
|18
|3
|
J. Cook 87 TE
8
FPTS
|J. Cook
|5
|3
|28
|1
|11
|8
|
A. Trautman 82 TE
0
FPTS
|A. Trautman
|3
|3
|9
|0
|5
|0
|
A. Kamara 41 RB
14
FPTS
|A. Kamara
|3
|2
|9
|0
|8
|14
|
L. Murray 28 RB
1
FPTS
|L. Murray
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|
T. Lewis 14 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Lewis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Davis 56 OLB
|D. Davis
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Williams 43 FS
|M. Williams
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Lattimore 23 CB
|M. Lattimore
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Jenkins 27 SS
|M. Jenkins
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Alexander 58 OLB
|K. Alexander
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Onyemata 93 DT
|D. Onyemata
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jordan 94 DE
|C. Jordan
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Williams 26 CB
|P. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Anzalone 47 MLB
|A. Anzalone
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Tuttle 99 DT
|S. Tuttle
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Rankins 98 DT
|S. Rankins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Hendrickson 91 DE
|T. Hendrickson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
P. Robinson 21 CB
|P. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Swearinger 36 FS
|D. Swearinger
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Granderson 96 DE
|C. Granderson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|1
|
Z. Baun 53 LB
|Z. Baun
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Brown 90 DT
|M. Brown
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Lutz 3 K
3
FPTS
|W. Lutz
|0/1
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Morstead 6 P
|T. Morstead
|4
|39.8
|3
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Lewis 14 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Lewis
|3
|5.7
|9
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Ryan 2 QB
14
FPTS
|M. Ryan
|18/36
|251
|1
|0
|14
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Jones 11 WR
9
FPTS
|J. Jones
|9
|6
|94
|0
|35
|9
|
C. Ridley 18 WR
8
FPTS
|C. Ridley
|9
|4
|86
|0
|31
|8
|
R. Gage 83 WR
11
FPTS
|R. Gage
|8
|4
|51
|1
|24
|11
|
H. Hurst 81 TE
0
FPTS
|H. Hurst
|4
|1
|9
|0
|9
|0
|
B. Powell 15 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Powell
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|0
|
T. Gurley 21 RB
1
FPTS
|T. Gurley
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
J. Graham 87 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Graham
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
I. Smith 25 RB
3
FPTS
|I. Smith
|2
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
A. Terrell 24 CB
|A. Terrell
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
D. Jones 45 LB
|D. Jones
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Oluokun 54 LB
|F. Oluokun
|8-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Davison 96 DT
|T. Davison
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Neal 22 SS
|K. Neal
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Allen 37 FS
|R. Allen
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Oliver 26 CB
|I. Oliver
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Walker 43 LB
|M. Walker
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Dennard 34 DB
|D. Dennard
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Means 55 DE
|S. Means
|2-1
|2.0
|0
|1
|
S. Neasman 41 SAF
|S. Neasman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tuioti-Mariner 91 DT
|J. Tuioti-Mariner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Jarrett 97 DT
|G. Jarrett
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Fowler 56 DE
|D. Fowler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Bailey 93 DE
|A. Bailey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Cominsky 50 DE
|J. Cominsky
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Harris 92 DE
|C. Harris
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Blake 13 WR
|C. Blake
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Y. Koo 7 K
10
FPTS
|Y. Koo
|3/3
|53
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Hofrichter 4 P
|S. Hofrichter
|5
|43.6
|3
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Powell 15 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Powell
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - NO 23(1:30 - 4th) W.Clapp reported in as eligible. T.Hill left tackle to NO 26 for 3 yards (A.Terrell). FUMBLES (A.Terrell) ball out of bounds at NO 22.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 20(1:35 - 4th) W.Clapp reported in as eligible. L.Murray left guard to NO 23 for 3 yards (T.Davison).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 9 - ATL 20(1:41 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete deep left to J.Jones.
|-7 YD
|
3 & 2 - ATL 13(1:49 - 4th) T.Gurley left tackle to NO 20 for -7 yards (D.Davis).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - ATL 13(1:55 - 4th) T.Gurley right guard to NO 13 for no gain (D.Davis).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 21(2:01 - 4th) T.Gurley right guard to NO 13 for 8 yards (D.Davis; M.Williams).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 11 - ATL 39(2:30 - 4th) M.Ryan pass deep middle to J.Jones to NO 21 for 18 yards (M.Williams).
|Sack
|
2 & 9 - ATL 37(3:00 - 4th) M.Ryan sacked at NO 39 for -2 yards (T.Hendrickson).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 38(3:31 - 4th) T.Gurley left guard to NO 37 for 1 yard (C.Jordan).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 49(4:00 - 4th) T.Gurley right guard to NO 38 for 13 yards (M.Williams).
|+27 YD
|
3 & 3 - ATL 22(4:40 - 4th) M.Ryan pass deep left to C.Ridley to ATL 49 for 27 yards (M.Lattimore) [D.Davis].
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - ATL 22(4:47 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to J.Graham (K.Alexander).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 15(5:09 - 4th) I.Smith right guard to ATL 22 for 7 yards (M.Williams). ATL-I.Smith was injured during the play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - NO 46(5:18 - 4th) T.Morstead punts 39 yards to ATL 15 Center-Z.Wood fair catch by B.Powell.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 8 - NO 40(5:37 - 4th) T.Hill pass short right to T.Smith ran ob at NO 46 for 6 yards (K.Neal).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - NO 38(6:15 - 4th) A.Kamara right tackle to NO 40 for 2 yards (G.Jarrett; I.Oliver).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NO 38(6:21 - 4th) W.Clapp reported in as eligible. T.Hill pass incomplete deep left to A.Kamara (I.Oliver) [G.Jarrett].
|+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - NO 29(7:06 - 4th) W.Clapp reported in as eligible. T.Hill left tackle to NO 38 for 9 yards (D.Jones).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 25(7:43 - 4th) T.Hill pass short right to A.Trautman pushed ob at NO 29 for 4 yards (M.Walker).
|Kickoff
|(7:43 - 4th) S.Hofrichter kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:43 - 4th) Y.Koo extra point is GOOD Center-J.Harris Holder-S.Hofrichter.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - ATL 10(7:49 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short left to R.Gage for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ATL 10(8:14 - 4th) T.Gurley left guard to NO 10 for no gain (D.Onyemata).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ATL 0(8:20 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to C.Ridley. PENALTY on NO-M.Lattimore Illegal Use of Hands 5 yards enforced at NO 15 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - ATL 32(8:44 - 4th) T.Gurley left tackle to NO 30 for 2 yards (K.Alexander). PENALTY on NO-C.Gardner-Johnson Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at NO 30.
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - ATL 32(9:25 - 4th) I.Smith right end to NO 32 for no gain (K.Alexander).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 41(9:50 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short right to H.Hurst to NO 32 for 9 yards (M.Jenkins).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 45(10:18 - 4th) M.Ryan pass short left to R.Gage to NO 41 for 14 yards (M.Williams).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 21(10:41 - 4th) M.Ryan pass deep middle to R.Gage to ATL 45 for 24 yards (M.Jenkins).
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - ATL 16(10:45 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to H.Hurst. PENALTY on NO-P.Williams Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at ATL 16 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 15(11:09 - 4th) I.Smith left tackle to ATL 16 for 1 yard (S.Tuttle).
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
2 & 5 - NO 5(11:21 - 4th) T.Hill sacked at ATL 14 for -9 yards (S.Means). FUMBLES (S.Means) [S.Means] touched at ATL 10 RECOVERED by ATL-D.Jones at ATL 15.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 7 - NO 7(11:51 - 4th) W.Clapp reported in as eligible. T.Hill pass short right to E.Sanders pushed ob at ATL 5 for 2 yards (I.Oliver).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - NO 9(12:34 - 4th) T.Hill right guard to ATL 7 for 2 yards (J.Tuioti-Mariner).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - NO 9(13:20 - 4th) W.Clapp reported in as eligible. T.Hill right guard to ATL 9 for no gain (M.Walker).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - NO 18(13:52 - 4th) T.Hill pass short middle to M.Thomas to ATL 9 for 9 yards (S.Neasman).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NO 18(14:34 - 4th) L.Murray left tackle to ATL 18 for no gain (D.Jones).
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - ATL 15(14:39 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to H.Hurst (C.Granderson) [C.Granderson]. New Orleans challenged the incomplete pass ruling and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) M.Ryan sacked at ATL 8 for -7 yards (C.Granderson). FUMBLES (C.Granderson) [C.Granderson] RECOVERED by NO-P.Williams at ATL 18.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ATL 15(14:44 - 4th) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to C.Ridley.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - NO 48(14:49 - 4th) T.Morstead punts 37 yards to ATL 15 Center-Z.Wood fair catch by B.Powell.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - NO 48(14:56 - 4th) T.Hill pass incomplete short middle to M.Thomas.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - NO 48(15:00 - 4th) T.Hill pass incomplete short left to J.Cook.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 45(0:01 - 3rd) A.Kamara right guard to NO 48 for 3 yards (T.Davison; J.Cominsky).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - ATL 15(0:12 - 3rd) S.Hofrichter punts 48 yards to NO 37 Center-J.Harris. T.Lewis to NO 45 for 8 yards (J.Tuioti-Mariner; L.Stocker).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - ATL 15(0:17 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to J.Jones.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - ATL 15(0:23 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to H.Hurst (K.Alexander).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 13(0:58 - 3rd) M.Gono reported in as eligible. B.Hill left tackle to ATL 15 for 2 yards (A.Anzalone).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - NO 47(1:07 - 3rd) T.Morstead punts 34 yards to ATL 13 Center-Z.Wood fair catch by B.Powell.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - NO 47(1:46 - 3rd) T.Hill right guard to ATL 47 for no gain (T.Davison).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - NO 46(2:20 - 3rd) T.Hill scrambles right end pushed ob at ATL 47 for 7 yards (D.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NO 46(2:56 - 3rd) A.Kamara left tackle to NO 46 for no gain (J.Cominsky; F.Oluokun).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 5 - NO 29(3:42 - 3rd) T.Hill pass deep middle to M.Thomas to NO 46 for 17 yards (R.Allen).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 24(4:16 - 3rd) A.Kamara right guard to NO 29 for 5 yards (K.Neal; F.Oluokun).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - NO 18(4:53 - 3rd) T.Hill pass short left to M.Thomas to NO 24 for 6 yards (D.Jones).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - NO 16(5:32 - 3rd) A.Kamara left guard to NO 18 for 2 yards (T.Davison).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 10(6:05 - 3rd) W.Clapp reported in as eligible. T.Hill scrambles right end ran ob at NO 16 for 6 yards (D.Jones).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - ATL 44(6:13 - 3rd) S.Hofrichter punts 34 yards to NO 10 Center-J.Harris fair catch by T.Lewis.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - ATL 44(6:22 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass incomplete deep right.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - ATL 44(6:30 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass incomplete deep left to C.Ridley (M.Williams).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 45(7:09 - 3rd) I.Smith right guard to NO 44 for 1 yard (C.Jordan).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 37(7:53 - 3rd) M.Ryan pass deep middle to C.Ridley to NO 45 for 18 yards (M.Lattimore).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - ATL 32(8:31 - 3rd) B.Hill right tackle to ATL 37 for 5 yards (Z.Baun; D.Davis).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 25(9:01 - 3rd) B.Hill right guard to ATL 32 for 7 yards (D.Davis).
|Kickoff
|(9:01 - 3rd) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:01 - 3rd) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 11(9:06 - 3rd) A.Kamara left tackle for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 21(9:43 - 3rd) A.Kamara left guard to ATL 11 for 10 yards (F.Oluokun).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 7 - NO 31(10:11 - 3rd) T.Hill pass short right to J.Cook ran ob at ATL 21 for 10 yards (I.Oliver).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - NO 31(10:14 - 3rd) T.Hill pass incomplete short right to E.Sanders.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 34(10:41 - 3rd) T.Smith left end ran ob at ATL 31 for 3 yards (F.Oluokun).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - NO 36(11:16 - 3rd) T.Hill left guard to ATL 34 for 2 yards (F.Oluokun).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - NO 40(11:49 - 3rd) T.Hill scrambles left tackle to ATL 36 for 4 yards (D.Jones). ATL-S.Means was injured during the play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - NO 40(12:23 - 3rd) W.Clapp reported in as eligible. A.Kamara left end pushed ob at ATL 40 for no gain (I.Oliver).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 45(13:00 - 3rd) T.Hill pass short middle to E.Sanders to ATL 40 for 5 yards (F.Oluokun).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 45(13:39 - 3rd) T.Hill pass short middle to M.Thomas to ATL 45 for 10 yards (A.Terrell).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 8 - NO 27(14:24 - 3rd) T.Hill pass deep left to M.Thomas to NO 45 for 18 yards (A.Terrell).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 25(15:00 - 3rd) A.Kamara left tackle to NO 27 for 2 yards (S.Means; T.Davison).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) S.Hofrichter kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
3 & 10 - ATL 10(0:05 - 2nd) Y.Koo 28 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Harris Holder-S.Hofrichter.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ATL 10(0:11 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to H.Hurst (P.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ATL 10(0:16 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to R.Gage.
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - ATL 10(0:20 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short middle to R.Gage. PENALTY on NO-C.Gardner-Johnson Defensive Pass Interference 14 yards enforced at NO 24 - No Play.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 19 - ATL 34(0:26 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short middle to C.Ridley to NO 24 for 10 yards (D.Swearinger) [C.Jordan].
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - ATL 25(0:30 - 2nd) M.Ryan sacked at NO 34 for -9 yards (D.Onyemata).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ATL 25(0:34 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short middle to C.Ridley. PENALTY on NO-M.Lattimore Defensive Pass Interference 3 yards enforced at NO 28 - No Play.
|+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 41(1:04 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass deep right to C.Ridley to NO 28 for 31 yards (M.Lattimore). The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 1 - ATL 34(1:10 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short right to J.Jones to ATL 41 for 7 yards (P.Williams). Penalty on NO-M.Lattimore Defensive Holding declined.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - ATL 25(1:41 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short right to B.Powell to ATL 34 for 9 yards (D.Davis).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ATL 25(1:45 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to I.Smith.
|Kickoff
|(1:45 - 2nd) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:45 - 2nd) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 3 - NO 11(1:50 - 2nd) T.Hill pass short left to J.Cook for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - NO 12(1:54 - 2nd) W.Clapp reported in as eligible. T.Hill right tackle to ATL 11 for 1 yard (C.Harris; F.Oluokun).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 18(2:00 - 2nd) T.Hill right end pushed ob at ATL 12 for 6 yards (D.Jones).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 8 - NO 36(2:22 - 2nd) T.Hill pass deep right to E.Sanders to ATL 18 for 18 yards (R.Allen).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 15 - NO 43(3:04 - 2nd) T.Hill pass short left to E.Sanders to ATL 36 for 7 yards (A.Terrell).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - NO 28(3:37 - 2nd) T.Hill pass short right to L.Murray to ATL 28 for 5 yards (A.Terrell). PENALTY on NO-N.Easton Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at ATL 33 - No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 38(4:11 - 2nd) L.Murray right tackle to ATL 33 for 5 yards (T.Davison).
|+37 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 25(4:51 - 2nd) A.Kamara right tackle pushed ob at ATL 38 for 37 yards (R.Allen).
|Kickoff
|(4:51 - 2nd) S.Hofrichter kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - ATL 12(4:54 - 2nd) Y.Koo 30 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Harris Holder-S.Hofrichter.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - ATL 12(5:00 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to H.Hurst.
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - ATL 12(5:06 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to C.Ridley.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 11(5:45 - 2nd) T.Gurley left tackle to NO 12 for -1 yards (A.Anzalone).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 7 - ATL 26(6:22 - 2nd) I.Smith left tackle pushed ob at NO 11 for 15 yards (M.Williams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - ATL 26(6:26 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to R.Gage [S.Tuttle].
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 29(7:03 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass short left to R.Gage to NO 26 for 3 yards (M.Jenkins).
|+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 36(7:40 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass deep right to J.Jones pushed ob at NO 29 for 35 yards (P.Williams).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 7 - NO 36(7:43 - 2nd) T.Hill pass incomplete short right to J.Cook.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 10 - NO 39(8:24 - 2nd) T.Hill pass short right to L.Murray to ATL 36 for 3 yards (D.Dennard).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NO 39(9:06 - 2nd) A.Kamara right tackle to ATL 39 for no gain (D.Jones; F.Oluokun).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NO 39(9:12 - 2nd) W.Clapp reported in as eligible. T.Hill pass incomplete deep left to T.Lewis.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - NO 46(9:50 - 2nd) T.Hill pass short right to M.Thomas to ATL 39 for 7 yards (F.Oluokun).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 48(10:28 - 2nd) W.Clapp reported in as eligible. L.Murray left guard to ATL 46 for 6 yards (A.Bailey).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 32(11:00 - 2nd) T.Lewis left end pushed ob at NO 48 for 16 yards (J.Cominsky).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - ATL 32(11:12 - 2nd) S.Hofrichter punts 45 yards to NO 23 Center-J.Harris. T.Lewis to NO 32 for 9 yards (M.Walker).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - ATL 32(11:17 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to R.Gage (C.Gardner-Johnson) [S.Rankins].
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - ATL 32(11:23 - 2nd) M.Ryan pass incomplete deep left to C.Ridley.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 30(11:56 - 2nd) I.Smith left tackle to ATL 32 for 2 yards (S.Tuttle).
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 9 - NO 22(12:00 - 2nd) W.Lutz 40 yard field goal is No Good Wide Right Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
|Penalty
|
4 & 4 - NO 17(12:00 - 2nd) W.Clapp reported in as eligible. PENALTY on NO Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at ATL 17 - No Play.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 12 - NO 25(12:06 - 2nd) T.Hill pass short right to A.Kamara pushed ob at ATL 17 for 8 yards (F.Oluokun).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 13 - NO 26(12:34 - 2nd) T.Hill pass short right to A.Kamara pushed ob at ATL 25 for 1 yard (D.Jones; K.Neal).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - NO 16(12:56 - 2nd) A.Kamara left end to ATL 15 for 1 yard (I.Oliver). PENALTY on NO-A.Peat Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at ATL 16 - No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 23(13:33 - 2nd) A.Kamara left guard to ATL 16 for 7 yards (F.Oluokun).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 17 - NO 41(13:58 - 2nd) T.Hill pass deep right to M.Thomas pushed ob at ATL 23 for 18 yards (A.Terrell).
|Penalty
|
3 & 12 - NO 36(14:19 - 2nd) PENALTY on NO-A.Kamara False Start 5 yards enforced at ATL 36 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - NO 36(15:00 - 2nd) T.Hill pass short right to A.Trautman to ATL 36 for no gain (K.Neal; G.Jarrett).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NO 34(0:16 - 1st) T.Hill FUMBLES (Aborted) at ATL 42 recovered by NO-A.Kamara at ATL 45. A.Kamara to ATL 36 for 9 yards (K.Neal).
|+21 YD
|
3 & 13 - NO 45(0:42 - 1st) T.Hill pass short right to T.Smith pushed ob at ATL 34 for 21 yards (K.Neal).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - NO 48(1:25 - 1st) T.Hill pass short right to L.Murray pushed ob at NO 45 for -3 yards (K.Neal).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NO 48(1:30 - 1st) T.Hill pass incomplete short right to T.Smith.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 3 - NO 42(2:02 - 1st) T.Hill pass short middle to M.Thomas to NO 48 for 6 yards (A.Terrell M.Walker).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - NO 35(2:41 - 1st) A.Kamara left guard to NO 42 for 7 yards (D.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NO 35(2:46 - 1st) T.Hill pass incomplete deep left to M.Thomas (A.Terrell).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 3 - NO 32(3:19 - 1st) L.Murray left guard to NO 35 for 3 yards (D.Fowler).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 25(3:55 - 1st) T.Hill pass short left to E.Sanders to NO 32 for 7 yards (D.Dennard).
|Kickoff
|(3:55 - 1st) S.Hofrichter kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 8 - ATL 35(4:00 - 1st) Y.Koo 53 yard field goal is GOOD Center-J.Harris Holder-S.Hofrichter.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - ATL 35(4:04 - 1st) M.Ryan pass incomplete short left to R.Gage.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 6 - ATL 33(4:47 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short right to I.Smith to NO 35 for -2 yards (D.Davis).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 37(5:22 - 1st) I.Smith left guard to NO 33 for 4 yards (D.Davis; Z.Baun).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 4 - ATL 43(5:53 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short left to J.Jones ran ob at NO 37 for 20 yards (M.Lattimore).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 37(6:34 - 1st) I.Smith right tackle to ATL 43 for 6 yards (D.Onyemata; A.Anzalone).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 25(7:01 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short right to J.Jones to ATL 37 for 12 yards (M.Williams; D.Davis).
|Kickoff
|(7:01 - 1st) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:01 - 1st) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 15(7:08 - 1st) W.Clapp reported in as eligible. T.Hill pass short left to T.Smith for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+43 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 42(7:47 - 1st) T.Hill scrambles right end ran ob at ATL 15 for 43 yards (A.Terrell).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - NO 35(8:32 - 1st) T.Hill pass short left to J.Cook to NO 42 for 7 yards (F.Oluokun).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 20 - NO 21(9:06 - 1st) T.Hill pass short right to M.Thomas to NO 35 for 14 yards (A.Terrell; I.Oliver).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - NO 31(9:47 - 1st) T.Hill sacked at NO 21 for -10 yards (S.Means).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - NO 33(9:54 - 1st) T.Hill pass incomplete deep right [G.Jarrett]. PENALTY on ATL-G.Jarrett Roughing the Passer 15 yards enforced at NO 16 - No Play.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - NO 13(10:30 - 1st) A.Kamara left guard to NO 16 for 3 yards (G.Jarrett).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NO 13(10:34 - 1st) T.Hill pass incomplete short right to T.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - ATL 49(10:42 - 1st) S.Hofrichter punts 36 yards to NO 13 Center-J.Harris fair catch by T.Lewis.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - ATL 49(10:52 - 1st) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to C.Ridley.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - ATL 49(11:31 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short left to J.Jones to NO 49 for 2 yards (P.Robinson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 47(12:08 - 1st) B.Hill right tackle to ATL 49 for 2 yards (S.Rankins).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - NO 11(12:19 - 1st) T.Morstead punts 49 yards to ATL 40 Center-Z.Wood. B.Powell to ATL 47 for 7 yards (D.Washington).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - NO 11(12:23 - 1st) T.Hill pass incomplete short right to T.Smith.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - NO 6(13:02 - 1st) T.Hill pass short right to A.Trautman to NO 11 for 5 yards (M.Walker).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 7(13:34 - 1st) A.Kamara right end to NO 6 for -1 yards (A.Terrell).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - ATL 31(13:45 - 1st) S.Hofrichter punts 55 yards to NO 14 Center-J.Harris. T.Lewis to NO 28 for 14 yards (K.Sheffield; K.Smith). PENALTY on NO-K.Crawley Offensive Holding 7 yards enforced at NO 14.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - ATL 31(13:51 - 1st) M.Ryan pass incomplete short right to J.Jones (M.Lattimore) [T.Hendrickson].
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - ATL 29(14:27 - 1st) B.Hill right guard to ATL 31 for 2 yards (M.Brown; D.Onyemata).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ATL 25(15:00 - 1st) M.Ryan pass short middle to T.Gurley to ATL 29 for 4 yards (K.Alexander).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone Touchback.
