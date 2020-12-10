|
|
|BAL
|CLE
Ravens-Browns Preview
CLEVELAND (AP) Browns coach Kevin Stefanski doesn't have many warm and fuzzy memories of Cleveland's opener at Baltimore, other than it being his debut of course.
It was a miserable, forgettable afternoon. A beatdown.
''We didn't go back and watch that game,'' Stefanski said this week.
Stefanski's decision to fake the season's first punt backfired badly, and it only got worse as the Browns were throttled 38-6. Lamar Jackson threw three touchdown passes and Baltimore's defense forced three turnovers.
Three months later, Stefanski has the Browns (9-3) in a much better place as they prepare to play Monday night against the Ravens (7-5), who have endured weeks of COVID-19 cases and postponements and are much healthier - but still not a playoff lock - with the inimitable Jackson back after a one-game absence.
Revenge isn't the only motivating factor for the Browns in their second swipe at the Ravens. A win would strengthen their grip on their first postseason berth in 18 years and keep them in contention for the AFC North title, which is suddenly back in play after Pittsburgh lost its first game.
Before any of that, it's the Ravens, who have been impressed by Cleveland's turnaround since Week 1.
''I said after the season opener that was a good football team and a lot of you guys just rolled your eyes, as I recall,'' Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said to Baltimore beat writers this week. ''It was pretty easy to see where they were going and what they were building. They're a good football team. They were a good football team then.
''They came out the next week (a win over Cincinnati) and proved they were a good football team. They're running the system they've installed - all three phases - and they've stuck to it and done a good job with it.''
The Browns know that to have any chance of beating the Ravens, who rushed for 294 yards in a Tuesday night win over Dallas, the key is containing Jackson.
Good luck.
The league's reigning MVP is completely unpredictable with the ball in his hands. It's like trying to saddle a bucking bronco. Just when it looks as if you've got him, he's gone.
''There is no mystery with Lamar Jackson - an extremely talented player,'' Stefanski said. ''He's hard to get on the ground. Bottom line: He is a great, great player. Outstanding with the ball in his hands, and then he can beat you with his arm or his legs. It is a challenge, and it is a challenge that all 11 guys on defense have to be about their business.''
STRONG RETURN
Myles Garrett looked like Myles Garrett last week.
Cleveland's star defensive end returned after missing two games with COVID-19, and other than showing some understandable fatigue, spent most of the game in Tennessee's backfield. He had one sack, hurried quarterback Ryan Tannehill several times, and forced Titans offensive linemen to resort to whatever it took to stop him.
''He is a guy who can wreck a game and can wreck a play,'' Harbaugh said. ''You just have to account for him at all times. He is so talented and so physically gifted.''
RUNNING RAVENS
Jackson's return got Baltimore's strong running game roaring. The Ravens averaged 7.9 yards per carry against the Cowboys while getting contributions from Jackson and all three running backs.
Gus Edwards gained 101 yards on just seven carries. Jackson had 94 , including a 37-yard touchdown. Rookie J.K. Dobbins returned from a stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list to run for 71 and a score. Starter Mark Ingram contributed 28 yards.
''Everyone that touched the ball did something great with it,'' Dobbins said. ''That's what we want to see every week, so we're just going to keep demanding excellence from the group and keep going.''
Not only did the offensive line open holes, but Jackson wasn't sacked while throwing for a modest 107 yards and two touchdowns.
ON TARGET
One of the biggest reasons for Cleveland's turnaround has been quarterback Baker Mayfield's steady play of late. He hasn't thrown an interception since Oct. 25, a span of almost six games. He had one against the Ravens in the opener.
Mayfield has 11 TD passes and zero interceptions since his last pick, which came on the same play receiver Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a season-ending injury.
SICK BAY
The Ravens have gotten most of their players back following a stretch of 10 straight days with positive COVID-19 tests.
The Browns, too, have been dealing with numerous COVID-19 cases.
Baltimore linebacker Matthew Judon and tight end Mark Andrews will be back Monday after missing two straight games while on the COVID-19 list.
Cleveland starting right guard Wyatt Teller missed practice this week after having close contact with an infected person. The Browns are hoping he'll face the Ravens.
Baltimore will be without wide receiver Dez Bryant, who tested positive an hour before kickoff against Dallas. Bryant played in three games before the positive test ruined a reunion with the Cowboys, his team for over eight seasons.
''He's doing as well as can be expected,'' Harbaugh said. ''He's he's pretty hurt by it. Not at anybody, but just the circumstances. He's a little stunned by it, surprised. He's trying to work his way through it right now.''
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|11:43
|10:28
|1st Downs
|11
|10
|Rushing
|8
|1
|Passing
|1
|5
|Penalty
|2
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|2-3
|1-4
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|114
|100
|Total Plays
|20
|21
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|4.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|111
|28
|Rush Attempts
|14
|7
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.9
|4.0
|Net Yards Passing
|3
|72
|Comp. - Att.
|2-3
|8-14
|Yards Per Pass
|0.5
|5.1
|Penalties - Yards
|5-54
|3-39
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|3-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-46.0
|1-56.0
|Return Yards
|26
|16
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-26
|1-16
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|1-1 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|3
|PASS YDS
|72
|
|
|111
|RUSH YDS
|28
|
|
|114
|TOTAL YDS
|100
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
L. Jackson 8 QB
12
FPTS
|L. Jackson
|2/3
|14
|0
|0
|12
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
L. Jackson 8 QB
12
FPTS
|L. Jackson
|6
|61
|1
|20
|12
|
J. Dobbins 27 RB
3
FPTS
|J. Dobbins
|5
|31
|0
|13
|3
|
G. Edwards 35 RB
7
FPTS
|G. Edwards
|3
|19
|1
|11
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
W. Snead 83 WR
1
FPTS
|W. Snead
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|1
|
G. Edwards 35 RB
7
FPTS
|G. Edwards
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
M. Judon 99 OLB
|M. Judon
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Clark 36 SS
|C. Clark
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Peters 24 CB
|M. Peters
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
M. Humphrey 44 CB
|M. Humphrey
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|2
|
J. Madubuike 92 DT
|J. Madubuike
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Smith 22 CB
|J. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Bowser 54 LB
|T. Bowser
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Campbell 93 DE
|C. Campbell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Elliott 32 FS
|D. Elliott
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Queen 48 ILB
|P. Queen
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ellis 71 DT
|J. Ellis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ward 53 DE
|J. Ward
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Tucker 9 K
2
FPTS
|J. Tucker
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Koch 4 P
|S. Koch
|1
|46.0
|0
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Duvernay 13 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Duvernay
|1
|26.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
B. Mayfield 6 QB
2
FPTS
|B. Mayfield
|7/13
|60
|0
|0
|2
|
J. Landry 80 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Landry
|1/1
|12
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
N. Chubb 24 RB
8
FPTS
|N. Chubb
|5
|17
|1
|7
|8
|
B. Mayfield 6 QB
2
FPTS
|B. Mayfield
|1
|7
|0
|7
|2
|
K. Hunt 27 RB
1
FPTS
|K. Hunt
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Njoku 85 TE
3
FPTS
|D. Njoku
|2
|2
|31
|0
|20
|3
|
N. Chubb 24 RB
8
FPTS
|N. Chubb
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|8
|
R. Higgins 82 WR
1
FPTS
|R. Higgins
|3
|2
|11
|0
|9
|1
|
K. Hunt 27 RB
1
FPTS
|K. Hunt
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|1
|
H. Bryant 88 TE
0
FPTS
|H. Bryant
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|
J. Landry 80 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Landry
|3
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|
D. Peoples-Jones 11 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Peoples-Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Janovich 31 FB
0
FPTS
|A. Janovich
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
K. Joseph 42 SS
|K. Joseph
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Takitaki 44 OLB
|S. Takitaki
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
M. Smith 56 OLB
|M. Smith
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Goodson 93 MLB
|B. Goodson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Ogunjobi 65 DT
|L. Ogunjobi
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Richardson 98 DT
|S. Richardson
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
K. Johnson 28 CB
|K. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Garrett 95 DE
|M. Garrett
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Phillips 50 LB
|J. Phillips
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Mitchell 39 CB
|T. Mitchell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Vernon 54 DE
|O. Vernon
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
S. Redwine 29 SS
|S. Redwine
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Wilson 51 OLB
|M. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Parkey 2 K
1
FPTS
|C. Parkey
|0/1
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Gillan 7 P
|J. Gillan
|1
|56.0
|0
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Johnson 30 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:49 - 2nd) J.Tucker extra point is GOOD Center-M.Cox Holder-S.Koch.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 11(7:55 - 2nd) G.Edwards right tackle for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 31(8:35 - 2nd) L.Jackson right tackle pushed ob at CLE 11 for 20 yards (K.Johnson).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 9 - BAL 41(9:11 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass short middle to W.Snead to CLE 31 for 10 yards (J.Phillips).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 42(9:45 - 2nd) J.Dobbins right guard to CLE 41 for 1 yard (M.Garrett). CLE-M.Garrett was injured during the play. His return is Probable.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 45(10:25 - 2nd) J.Dobbins right guard to CLE 42 for 13 yards (K.Joseph).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 6 - BAL 35(11:09 - 2nd) L.Jackson scrambles right guard to BAL 45 for 10 yards (S.Redwine).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 31(11:50 - 2nd) G.Edwards left guard to BAL 35 for 4 yards (M.Smith; S.Richardson).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 20(12:30 - 2nd) J.Dobbins right guard to BAL 31 for 11 yards (S.Takitaki).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - CLE 44(12:38 - 2nd) J.Gillan punts 56 yards to end zone Center-C.Hughlett Touchback.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - CLE 44(12:45 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to H.Bryant.
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - CLE 44(12:51 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep middle to R.Higgins (M.Humphrey).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 40(13:34 - 2nd) K.Hunt up the middle to CLE 44 for 4 yards (M.Judon; J.Ellis).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CLE 40(13:56 - 2nd) B.Mayfield pass short left to K.Hunt to CLE 40 for 5 yards (J.Ellis). PENALTY on BAL-M.Peters Illegal Use of Hands 5 yards enforced at CLE 35 - No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - BAL 19(14:03 - 2nd) S.Koch punts 46 yards to CLE 35 Center-M.Cox fair catch by D.Peoples-Jones.
|Sack
|
3 & 12 - BAL 27(14:19 - 2nd) L.Jackson sacked at BAL 19 for -8 yards (S.Richardson). Penalty on BAL-M.Boykin Illegal Motion declined.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - BAL 29(14:53 - 2nd) L.Jackson sacked at BAL 27 for -2 yards (O.Vernon).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAL 29(14:56 - 2nd) L.Jackson pass incomplete short right to W.Snead.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 8 - CLE 21(15:00 - 2nd) C.Parkey 39 yard field goal is No Good Wide Left Center-C.Hughlett Holder-J.Gillan.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 15 - CLE 28(0:37 - 1st) B.Mayfield scrambles left end pushed ob at BAL 21 for 7 yards (J.Ward; M.Judon).
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - CLE 28(0:41 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep right to J.Landry.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - CLE 23(0:41 - 1st) PENALTY on CLE-H.Bryant False Start 5 yards enforced at BAL 23 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLE 23(0:44 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short left to A.Janovich.
|Penalty
|
4 & 4 - CLE 22(0:48 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short middle to R.Higgins (J.Smith). PENALTY on BAL-J.Smith Defensive Pass Interference 11 yards enforced at BAL 34 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - CLE 34(0:53 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep right to D.Peoples-Jones.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - CLE 36(1:35 - 1st) N.Chubb left guard to BAL 34 for 2 yards (T.Bowser; P.Queen).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 40(2:02 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short left to J.Landry to BAL 36 for 4 yards (J.Smith M.Humphrey). FUMBLES (M.Humphrey) and recovers at BAL 36.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - CLE 40(2:19 - 1st) B.Mayfield sacked at CLE 37 for -8 yards (M.Judon). PENALTY on BAL-M.Judon Roughing the Passer 15 yards enforced at CLE 45 - No Play. Penalty on BAL-B.Williams Defensive Offside declined.
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - CLE 50(2:23 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete deep right to H.Bryant. PENALTY on BAL-C.Clark Defensive Pass Interference 18 yards enforced at CLE 27 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 25(3:04 - 1st) N.Chubb right guard to CLE 27 for 2 yards (J.Madubuike).
|Kickoff
|(3:04 - 1st) J.Tucker kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:04 - 1st) J.Tucker extra point is GOOD Center-M.Cox Holder-S.Koch.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 3 - BAL 5(3:08 - 1st) L.Jackson up the middle for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - BAL 6(3:53 - 1st) J.Dobbins right tackle to CLE 5 for 1 yard (T.Mitchell).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 12(4:38 - 1st) L.Jackson left tackle to CLE 6 for 6 yards (K.Joseph).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 25(5:20 - 1st) L.Jackson scrambles right tackle ran ob at CLE 12 for 13 yards (K.Joseph).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - BAL 25(5:25 - 1st) L.Jackson pass incomplete deep left to M.Brown [M.Garrett]. PENALTY on CLE-M.Stewart Jr. Defensive Pass Interference 29 yards enforced at BAL 46 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - BAL 42(6:07 - 1st) L.Jackson pass short left to G.Edwards to BAL 46 for 4 yards (B.Goodson).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - BAL 47(6:18 - 1st) PENALTY on BAL Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at BAL 47 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAL 43(7:05 - 1st) G.Edwards up the middle to BAL 47 for 4 yards (M.Garrett; L.Ogunjobi).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - BAL 31(7:34 - 1st) L.Jackson scrambles up the middle pushed ob at BAL 38 for 7 yards (M.Smith). PENALTY on CLE-M.Stewart Jr. Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at BAL 38.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - BAL 26(8:17 - 1st) J.Dobbins left guard to BAL 31 for 5 yards (L.Ogunjobi).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - BAL 27(9:00 - 1st) L.Jackson sacked at BAL 26 for -1 yards (S.Takitaki).
|Kickoff
|(9:06 - 1st) C.Parkey kicks 64 yards from CLE 35 to BAL 1. D.Duvernay to BAL 27 for 26 yards (T.Thomas).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:06 - 1st) C.Parkey extra point is GOOD Center-C.Hughlett Holder-J.Gillan.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 7 - CLE 7(9:11 - 1st) N.Chubb up the middle for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - CLE 9(9:51 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short right to R.Higgins to BAL 5 for 4 yards (M.Peters). FUMBLES (M.Peters) ball out of bounds at BAL 7.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 18(10:40 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short left to R.Higgins to BAL 9 for 9 yards (M.Humphrey). FUMBLES (M.Humphrey) and recovers at BAL 9.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - CLE 29(11:23 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short right to D.Njoku to BAL 18 for 11 yards (C.Clark).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 33(11:58 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short right to H.Bryant to BAL 29 for 4 yards (M.Peters).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 45(12:23 - 1st) J.Landry pass short left to N.Chubb to BAL 33 for 12 yards (M.Judon) [P.McPhee]. BAL-M.Judon was injured during the play. His return is Probable. Lateral from 6-B. Mayfield to 80-J. Landry
|+10 YD
|
3 & 4 - CLE 45(13:01 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short left to K.Hunt pushed ob at BAL 45 for 10 yards (C.Clark).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - CLE 42(13:41 - 1st) N.Chubb left tackle to CLE 45 for 3 yards (T.Bowser).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CLE 39(14:12 - 1st) N.Chubb left tackle to CLE 42 for 3 yards (T.Bowser; C.Campbell).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - CLE 19(14:52 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass short right to D.Njoku to CLE 39 for 20 yards (M.Judon).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CLE 19(14:56 - 1st) B.Mayfield pass incomplete short right to J.Landry [P.McPhee].
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Tucker kicks 62 yards from BAL 35 to CLE 3. D.Johnson to CLE 19 for 16 yards (M.Boykin).
