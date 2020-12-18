|
|
|KC
|NO
Chiefs-Saints Preview
NEW ORLEANS (AP) Saints coach Sean Payton seriously considered drafting Patrick Mahomes in 2017.
But the Saints were slated to pick 11th overall and Kansas City traded up to snag Mahomes at pick No. 10.
Record-setting quarterback Drew Brees was 38 years old then, but had no intention of retiring. And as it turned out, the Saints wound up with one of the greatest drafts in franchise history that year anyway.
It began with the 2017 Defensive Rookie of the Year, cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who'll get his first chance to see how he fares against Mahomes and Co. on Sunday when the Saints (10-3) host the defending NFL champion Chiefs (12-1) in a potential Super Bowl preview.
''Everything worked out for the best,'' Lattimore said. ''He's over there doing his thing. I'm over here doing my thing. So, everybody won.
''And yeah, I'm excited to play him because he's one of the great up-and-coming quarterbacks,'' Lattimore continued. ''So you know our game is going to be way up, and you know we're going to be ready for him.''
With help from playmakers such as receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce, Mahomes leads the NFL in yards passing with 4,208 and has his team in pole position to defend its Super Bowl title.
''To be that young and to be as talented as he is is rare,'' Chiefs coach Andy Reid said of Mahomes. ''For him to have excelled the way he has is a real tribute to the kid and the genes that his parents gave him, too, is part of it - and how hard he works.''
The Chiefs have the best record in the AFC. But ensuring that it stays that way another week requires a victory against a contending Saints squad looking to bounce back from a stunning loss in Philadelphia. The Saints can win the NFC South for a fourth straight season with a victory (or a Tampa Bay loss).
''It's going to be a great battle,'' Lattimore said. ''I feel like we're stacked, just like they're stacked. So, we're going to go out there and play and the best man wins.''
QUARTERBACK OPTIONS
The Saints added intrigue to their quarterback situation this week by designating Brees eligible to return from injured reserve. Brees had missed four games since a sack against San Francisco left him with multiple rib fractures and a punctured lung.
Taysom Hill has started in Brees' place, going 3-1. Payton said Friday that Brees is expected to start on Sunday, but indicated that Hill could take a number of snaps under center as well. Even before Brees' injury, the Saints subbed in Hill as a change-of-pace read-option QB.
''We have a number of personnel groupings to give us some flexibility and we'll go from there,'' Payton said.
The Chiefs have been forced to prepare for both QBs.
''No question they're different,'' said Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, who in 2012 held the same position in New Orleans. ''You're talking about a future Hall of Famer (in Brees) and a guy (in Hill) that's playing really good football that gives us the added threat of running the ball.
''We need to defend the scheme,'' Spagnuolo continued. ''They do really well with whoever they put back there. There's a lot of other weapons there besides the guy that gets the ball on the snap.''
PAT IN BLACK
Payton has said Mahomes and Lattimore were the two prospects left under consideration for New Orleans at No. 11 in the 2017 draft when the Chiefs traded up and made the decision easy.
Mahomes recalled having a good workout for the Saints, ''but I didn't sense they were going to pick me with Drew still there. ... They got a great player with Marshon, so I'm sure they're still happy with that.''
Not to mention the rest of that draft class.
The Saints picked current starting right tackle Ryan Ramczyk later in the first round and current starting safety Marcus Williams in the second. They traded up to take 2017 Offensive Rookie of the Year Alvin Kamara in the third round - the same round they also drafted defensive end Trey Hendrickson, who this season has blossomed into one of the NFL's sack leaders.
CATCHING KELCE
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has a chance to obliterate records during the last three regular-season games. He needs 128 yards receiving to break George Kittle's record (1,377) for a tight end, and could become the first tight end in league history to lead the NFL in yards receiving. His 26th game of 100 yards or more would match Tony Gonzalez for the most in Chiefs history. He needs 10 catches to become the first tight end in NFL history with multiple 100-catch seasons.
''If you look at history, look at the seasons tight ends have had, he's had one of the best,'' Mahomes said. ''Then you watch the way he blocks for teammates, it's truly been a special season.''
LOCAL FLAVOR
Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is a Louisiana native who's preparing to play in the Superdome for the second time in less than a year. Last January, he helped LSU beat Clemson for the national title - and the Saints' brass was watching.
''He was someone that we really liked,'' Payton said. ''I love how he's built. You feel a sturdiness.''
Edwards-Helaire leads the Chiefs with 724 yards and four TDs rushing to go with 293 yards and a score receiving.
''He just does so many things well,'' Payton said. ''That was a great pick.''
---
AP Sports Writer Dave Skretta in Kansas City, Missouri, contributed.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|8:27
|2:56
|1st Downs
|6
|0
|Rushing
|2
|0
|Passing
|3
|0
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-4
|0-3
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|88
|16
|Total Plays
|1
|9
|Avg Gain
|88.0
|1.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|20
|16
|Rush Attempts
|4
|4
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.0
|4.0
|Net Yards Passing
|68
|0
|Comp. - Att.
|9-15
|0-5
|Yards Per Pass
|4.3
|0.0
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|2-10
|Touchdowns
|1
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-47.5
|2-42.5
|Return Yards
|1
|17
|Punts - Returns
|1--2
|1-17
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-3
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|0-0 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|68
|PASS YDS
|0
|
|
|20
|RUSH YDS
|16
|
|
|88
|TOTAL YDS
|16
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
P. Mahomes 15 QB
9
FPTS
|P. Mahomes
|8/14
|53
|1
|0
|9
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
P. Mahomes 15 QB
9
FPTS
|P. Mahomes
|1
|13
|0
|13
|9
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 25 RB
0
FPTS
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|
T. Hill 10 WR
6
FPTS
|T. Hill
|1
|1
|0
|1
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Kelce 87 TE
1
FPTS
|T. Kelce
|2
|2
|19
|0
|11
|1
|
S. Watkins 14 WR
1
FPTS
|S. Watkins
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|1
|
D. Yelder 82 TE
0
FPTS
|D. Yelder
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|0
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 25 RB
0
FPTS
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|
T. Hill 10 WR
6
FPTS
|T. Hill
|4
|2
|0
|1
|5
|6
|
M. Hardman 17 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Hardman
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
B. Niemann 56 OLB
|B. Niemann
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Breeland 21 CB
|B. Breeland
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Hitchens 53 MLB
|A. Hitchens
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Okafor 57 DE
|A. Okafor
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Sneed 38 CB
|L. Sneed
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
D. Nnadi 91 DT
|D. Nnadi
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Butker 7 K
1
FPTS
|H. Butker
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Townsend 5 P
|T. Townsend
|2
|47.5
|0
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Hardman 17 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Hardman
|1
|-2.0
|-2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Brees 9 QB
0
FPTS
|D. Brees
|0/5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Kamara 41 RB
1
FPTS
|A. Kamara
|4
|16
|0
|5
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Hill 7 QB
0
FPTS
|T. Hill
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Smith 10 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Humphrey 84 WR
0
FPTS
|L. Humphrey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Sanders 17 WR
0
FPTS
|E. Sanders
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Kamara 41 RB
1
FPTS
|A. Kamara
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
M. Jenkins 27 SS
|M. Jenkins
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Davis 56 OLB
|D. Davis
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Lattimore 23 CB
|M. Lattimore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Williams 43 FS
|M. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Gardner-Johnson 22 SAF
|C. Gardner-Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jenkins 20 CB
|J. Jenkins
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Granderson 96 DE
|C. Granderson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Anzalone 47 MLB
|A. Anzalone
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Morstead 6 P
|T. Morstead
|2
|42.5
|0
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Lewis 14 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Lewis
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
|
3 & 8 - KC 36(2:57 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short right to S.Watkins ran ob at NO 41 for 23 yards (J.Jenkins).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 18 - KC 26(3:37 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short middle to S.Watkins to KC 36 for 10 yards (J.Jenkins). Pass 9 YAC 1
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - KC 34(4:23 - 1st) P.Mahomes sacked at KC 26 for -8 yards (C.Granderson).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 20(4:59 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short right to L.Bell pushed ob at KC 34 for 14 yards (A.Anzalone; J.Jenkins). Pass 3 YAC 11
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - NO 31(5:12 - 1st) T.Morstead punts 47 yards to KC 22 Center-Z.Wood. M.Hardman to KC 20 for -2 yards (J.Gray).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - NO 31(5:17 - 1st) D.Brees pass incomplete deep right to E.Sanders.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - NO 29(5:46 - 1st) A.Kamara left guard to NO 31 for 2 yards (A.Hitchens). KC-B.Breeland was injured during the play. His return is Probable.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 25(6:18 - 1st) A.Kamara right guard to NO 29 for 4 yards (B.Niemann).
|Kickoff
|(6:18 - 1st) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:18 - 1st) H.Butker extra point is GOOD Center-J.Winchester Holder-T.Townsend.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - KC 5(6:24 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Hill for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN. Pass 5 YAC 0
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - KC 11(6:55 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short right to D.Yelder to NO 5 for 6 yards (D.Davis; C.Gardner-Johnson). NO-C.Gardner-Johnson was injured during the play. His return is Probable. Pass -2 YAC 8
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 11(7:04 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left [D.Onyemata].
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 24(7:46 - 1st) P.Mahomes scrambles left end to NO 11 for 13 yards (M.Williams).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 9 - KC 35(8:25 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Kelce to NO 24 for 11 yards (M.Jenkins). Pass 9 YAC 2
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - KC 35(8:30 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short middle to T.Hill.
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - KC 30(8:51 - 1st) PENALTY on KC-D.Robinson False Start 5 yards enforced at NO 30 - No Play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 9 - KC 31(9:15 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short right to M.Hardman to NO 31 for 4 yards (D.Davis; C.Gardner-Johnson). PENALTY on NO-M.Davenport Defensive Offside 5 yards enforced at NO 35 - No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 36(9:33 - 1st) L.Bell left end to NO 35 for 1 yard (M.Lattimore; M.Jenkins). FUMBLES (M.Lattimore) recovered by KC-T.Kelce at NO 31. T.Kelce for 31 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was not down by contact ruling and the play was REVERSED. L.Bell left end to NO 35 for 1 yard (M.Jenkins).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
3 & 5 - NO 27(9:39 - 1st) D.Brees pass short right intended for L.Humphrey INTERCEPTED by L.Sneed at NO 39. L.Sneed ran ob at NO 36 for 3 yards.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - NO 22(10:16 - 1st) A.Kamara right guard to NO 27 for 5 yards (A.Okafor; A.Hitchens).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NO 22(10:19 - 1st) D.Brees pass incomplete short right to A.Kamara.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - KC 34(10:32 - 1st) T.Townsend punts 61 yards to NO 5 Center-J.Winchester. T.Lewis to NO 22 for 17 yards (A.Hamilton; J.Winchester).
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - KC 34(10:39 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep left to M.Hardman (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - KC 34(10:46 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep left to S.Watkins.
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 39(11:29 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Hill to KC 34 for -5 yards (M.Jenkins). Pass -4 YAC -1
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - KC 9(11:39 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass deep middle intended for M.Hardman INTERCEPTED by M.Williams at NO 9. M.Williams to NO 9 for no gain (T.Kelce). PENALTY on NO-M.Jenkins Illegal Contact 5 yards enforced at KC 34 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - KC 34(11:45 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short middle to M.Hardman.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - NO 28(11:53 - 1st) T.Morstead punts 38 yards to KC 34 Center-Z.Wood out of bounds.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - NO 28(11:57 - 1st) D.Brees pass incomplete short left to T.Smith (J.Thornhill).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - NO 28(12:03 - 1st) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. D.Brees pass incomplete deep left to T.Hill (D.Sorensen).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 23(12:36 - 1st) A.Kamara left tackle to NO 28 for 5 yards (B.Breeland).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - KC 43(12:43 - 1st) T.Townsend punts 34 yards to NO 23 Center-J.Winchester fair catch by T.Lewis.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - KC 43(12:47 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to T.Hill (K.Alexander).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - KC 39(13:21 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short right to C.Edwards-Helaire pushed ob at KC 43 for 4 yards (D.Davis). Pass -7 YAC 11
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 38(14:01 - 1st) T.Hill right end to KC 39 for 1 yard (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - KC 33(14:27 - 1st) C.Edwards-Helaire left end pushed ob at KC 38 for 5 yards (M.Jenkins).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - KC 25(15:00 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Kelce to KC 33 for 8 yards (D.Davis). Pass 6 YAC 2
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone Touchback.
