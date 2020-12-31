|
Saints-Panthers Preview
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) The New Orleans Saints have already secured the NFC South title for a fourth straight season. Now they're hoping for a little more.
The Saints can still earn the NFC's top seed - and the conference's only playoff bye - with a win Sunday against the Carolina Panthers combined with a Green Bay loss and a Seattle win.
It's a long shot, but the Saints are hoping for the best.
''There's still so much out there in regards to playoff scenarios,'' said Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who pointed out the No. 2 seed is also up for grabs. ''So, we want to best position ourselves for the tournament. And we also want to be playing our best football going into it. So, we're constantly thinking about how we can improve.''
Added Saints linebacker Demario Davis: ''We've had one goal since we entered the season. The mission hasn't changed. So, we're close now. Got one goal in the bag, but the mission is not complete. We've got to keep going.''
The Panthers (5-10) were eliminated from playoff contention a few weeks ago, but first-year coach Matt Rhule still has his team playing hard. The Panthers beat a Washington Football Team last week that was hoping to wrap up the NFC East title.
Rhule said he's continuing to play his starters without regard to fact that every win costs them spots in the 2021 NFL draft. Before last week, the Panthers were projected to pick No. 4, but now they've dropped to No. 8 with one week to go.
Rhule said the idea of ''tanking'' doesn't even cross his mind.
''I was in Philadelphia (coaching at Temple) when the Sixers were in the `trust the process,' tanking thing - and they haven't hung one in the rafters, yet,'' Rhule said.
Rhule's philosophy is simple: He wants to develop a winning attitude in Carolina.
FLEXIBLE OFFENSE
The Saints have rushed for more than 200 yards in each of their past three victories, which isn't exactly what the Sean Payton-Brees era has been known for during most of the past decade and a half.
Of course, Brees, now 41, has gotten older and recently came back from rib and lung injuries, and two-time All-Pro receiver Michael Thomas has missed more than half the regular season. So, the ability to run well certainly has helped New Orleans lately.
But according to Payton, that doesn't necessarily denote a significant shift in offensive philosophy.
''Whether it's balance (or not), each game can take on a different approach,'' Payton said. ''So, I'm for scoring.''
STRONG ARM
Left tackle Terron Armstead's play last Friday has been garnering a lot of attention in the Saints' locker room.
Armstead has been in and out of the lineup with nagging injuries this season and struggled at times in his most recent return to the lineup when the Saints lost in Philadelphia three games ago. But on Sunday in Minnesota, he looked as healthy and vigorous as he has all season and could be seen driving defenders backwards for double-digit yards during some of Alvin Kamara's better running plays.
''He got after a couple guys and just ran them into the concession stand,'' right tackle Ryan Ramczyk said this week, after reviewing game video. ''It's cool to see that stuff.''
LOST LINEBACKER
The Saints are having to adapt to the loss of linebacker Kwon Alexander, who had made immediate, significant contributions after being acquired from San Francisco in a midseason trade.
Alexander, who immediately replaced Alex Anzalone in the starting lineup in his first game for New Orleans on Nov. 15, was placed on injured reserve with an Achilles injury last Friday. In seven games, Alexander was in on 57 tackles with three for losses to go with two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
''I don't know if anybody's came in and jelled with a group as fast as Kwon has,'' Davis said.
WINNING THIRD DOWN
The Saints beat the Panthers 27-24 earlier this season largely because of their success on third downs: They converted 12 of 14 opportunities.
''That really has to be a priority for us,'' Panthers defensive coordinator Phil Snow said of slowing down the Saints.
LIMITED CROWD
The stadium capacity for Sunday's game will be adjusted to 1,500 and attendance will be limited to families and friends of the Panthers and Saints due to the increase in numbers with the coronavirus. In addition, some private suites will be open.
The Panthers allowed up to 5,240 fans to attend their previous seven home games.
AP Sports Writer Brett Martel in New Orleans contributed.
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|10:05
|12:28
|1st Downs
|5
|8
|Rushing
|3
|3
|Passing
|2
|4
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-5
|1-4
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|100
|119
|Total Plays
|19
|25
|Avg Gain
|5.3
|4.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|59
|17
|Rush Attempts
|10
|9
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.9
|1.9
|Net Yards Passing
|41
|102
|Comp. - Att.
|6-7
|9-15
|Yards Per Pass
|4.6
|6.4
|Penalties - Yards
|3-16
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-41.0
|2-45.0
|Return Yards
|58
|8
|Punts - Returns
|1-10
|1-8
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-48
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|1-2 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|41
|PASS YDS
|102
|
|
|59
|RUSH YDS
|17
|
|
|100
|TOTAL YDS
|119
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Brees 9 QB
14
FPTS
|D. Brees
|6/7
|51
|2
|0
|14
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Montgomery 88 RB
4
FPTS
|T. Montgomery
|4
|41
|0
|36
|4
|
T. Jones 37 RB
1
FPTS
|T. Jones
|3
|13
|0
|6
|1
|
T. Hill 7 QB
0
FPTS
|T. Hill
|2
|7
|0
|4
|0
|
T. Lewis 14 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Lewis
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Cook 87 TE
8
FPTS
|J. Cook
|2
|2
|25
|1
|18
|8
|
E. Sanders 17 WR
7
FPTS
|E. Sanders
|3
|2
|16
|1
|8
|7
|
A. Trautman 82 TE
0
FPTS
|A. Trautman
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|
T. Hill 7 QB
0
FPTS
|T. Hill
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
P. Williams 26 CB
|P. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Haley 30 DB
|G. Haley
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jenkins 20 CB
|J. Jenkins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Jenkins 27 SS
|M. Jenkins
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
T. Hendrickson 91 DE
|T. Hendrickson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Anzalone 47 MLB
|A. Anzalone
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jordan 94 DE
|C. Jordan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Onyemata 93 DT
|D. Onyemata
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Baun 53 LB
|Z. Baun
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Brown 90 DT
|M. Brown
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Davenport 92 DE
|M. Davenport
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Tuttle 99 DT
|S. Tuttle
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Davis 56 OLB
|D. Davis
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Lutz 3 K
1
FPTS
|W. Lutz
|0/0
|0
|1/2
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Morstead 6 P
|T. Morstead
|2
|41.0
|0
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Lewis 14 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Lewis
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Bridgewater 5 QB
2
FPTS
|T. Bridgewater
|9/15
|112
|0
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Smith 35 RB
6
FPTS
|R. Smith
|4
|9
|1
|4
|6
|
T. Bridgewater 5 QB
2
FPTS
|T. Bridgewater
|3
|7
|0
|7
|2
|
T. Stevens QB
0
FPTS
|T. Stevens
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|
C. Samuel 10 WR
8
FPTS
|C. Samuel
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Samuel 10 WR
8
FPTS
|C. Samuel
|7
|5
|86
|0
|33
|8
|
D. Moore 12 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Moore
|4
|1
|14
|0
|14
|1
|
P. Cooper 14 WR
0
FPTS
|P. Cooper
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|0
|
R. Smith 35 RB
6
FPTS
|R. Smith
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|6
|
R. Anderson 11 WR
0
FPTS
|R. Anderson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Armah 40 FB
0
FPTS
|A. Armah
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
I. Thomas 80 TE
0
FPTS
|I. Thomas
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
T. Boston 33 FS
|T. Boston
|3-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Carter 56 LB
|J. Carter
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Chinn 21 OLB
|J. Chinn
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Larkin 96 DE
|A. Larkin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Obada 94 DE
|E. Obada
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|1
|
S. Green-Thompson 54 OLB
|S. Green-Thompson
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Kerr 92 DT
|Z. Kerr
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jackson 26 CB
|D. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Taylor 57 OLB
|A. Taylor
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Roy 93 DT
|B. Roy
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Slye 4 K
1
FPTS
|J. Slye
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Charlton 3 P
|J. Charlton
|2
|45.0
|0
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Cooper 14 WR
0
FPTS
|P. Cooper
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 44(6:46 - 2nd) T.Stevens left tackle to NO 39 for 5 yards (M.Jenkins).
|+33 YD
|
2 & 12 - CAR 23(7:27 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass deep right to C.Samuel to NO 44 for 33 yards (G.Haley).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAR 25(8:12 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater FUMBLES (Aborted) at CAR 21 recovered by CAR-R.Smith at CAR 23.
|Kickoff
|(8:12 - 2nd) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(8:12 - 2nd) W.Lutz extra point is No Good Wide Left Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - NO 8(8:17 - 2nd) D.Brees pass short middle to E.Sanders for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 11(8:56 - 2nd) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. T.Montgomery left tackle to CAR 8 for 3 yards (S.Thompson; D.Jackson).
|+36 YD
|
3 & 3 - NO 47(9:24 - 2nd) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. T.Montgomery left end pushed ob at CAR 11 for 36 yards (T.Boston).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - NO 48(10:04 - 2nd) T.Montgomery left guard to CAR 47 for 1 yard (S.Thompson; A.Taylor).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 46(10:37 - 2nd) T.Jones left guard to CAR 48 for 6 yards (J.Chinn; A.Taylor).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
1 & 10 - CAR 18(10:49 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass deep middle intended for D.Moore INTERCEPTED by M.Jenkins at NO -2. M.Jenkins pushed ob at NO 46 for 48 yards (C.Samuel).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - CAR 30(11:32 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass short middle to C.Samuel to NO 18 for 12 yards (M.Jenkins).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAR 30(11:40 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete deep left to D.Moore. Carolina challenged the incomplete pass ruling and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #2.)
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - CAR 33(12:18 - 2nd) T.Stevens right guard to NO 30 for 3 yards (C.Jordan).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - CAR 33(12:23 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short right to C.Samuel (J.Jenkins).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 41(13:07 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass short left to C.Samuel to NO 33 for 8 yards (D.Davis; G.Haley).
|+4 YD
|
4 & 1 - CAR 45(13:49 - 2nd) R.Smith right guard to NO 41 for 4 yards (P.Williams).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - CAR 45(13:52 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short right to A.Armah.
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - CAR 45(14:29 - 2nd) R.Smith up the middle to NO 45 for no gain (D.Davis; D.Onyemata).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 46(15:00 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass short left to P.Cooper pushed ob at NO 45 for 9 yards (J.Jenkins).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - NO 22(0:11 - 1st) T.Morstead punts 40 yards to CAR 38 Center-Z.Wood. P.Cooper to CAR 46 for 8 yards (J.Hardee).
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - NO 29(0:50 - 1st) D.Brees sacked at NO 22 for -7 yards (T.Boston).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - NO 25(1:35 - 1st) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. T.Jones right tackle to NO 29 for 4 yards (J.Carter; Z.Kerr).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NO 25(1:40 - 1st) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. D.Brees pass incomplete short middle to E.Sanders (J.Carter).
|Kickoff
|(1:40 - 1st) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:40 - 1st) J.Slye extra point is GOOD Center-J.Jansen Holder-J.Charlton.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - CAR 1(1:44 - 1st) R.Smith left tackle for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 8 - CAR 8(2:23 - 1st) T.Bridgewater scrambles up the middle to NO 1 for 7 yards (P.Williams).
|+25 YD
|
2 & 6 - CAR 33(3:06 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass deep right to C.Samuel pushed ob at NO 8 for 25 yards (M.Jenkins).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 37(3:46 - 1st) R.Smith right guard to NO 33 for 4 yards (S.Tuttle; M.Davenport).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 49(4:21 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass deep middle to D.Moore to NO 37 for 14 yards (J.Jenkins).
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - CAR 45(4:26 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short left to C.Samuel [T.Hendrickson]. PENALTY on NO-G.Haley Defensive Pass Interference 6 yards enforced at CAR 43 - No Play.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 11 - CAR 35(5:07 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass short middle to C.Samuel to CAR 43 for 8 yards (A.Anzalone).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CAR 36(5:50 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass short left to I.Thomas to CAR 35 for -1 yards (Z.Baun).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - NO 22(6:00 - 1st) T.Morstead punts 42 yards to CAR 36 Center-Z.Wood out of bounds.
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - NO 25(6:24 - 1st) D.Brees sacked at NO 22 for -3 yards (E.Obada). FUMBLES (E.Obada) [E.Obada] ball out of bounds at NO 24. Penalty on NO-N.Easton Offensive Holding declined.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 12 - NO 18(6:55 - 1st) D.Brees pass short middle to J.Cook to NO 25 for 7 yards (J.Chinn; S.Thompson).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 20(7:26 - 1st) T.Lewis left end to NO 18 for -2 yards (A.Larkin).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - CAR 29(7:34 - 1st) J.Charlton punts 51 yards to NO 20 Center-J.Jansen fair catch by T.Lewis.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - CAR 29(7:38 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short middle to C.Samuel (C.Jordan).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - CAR 25(8:23 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass short right to R.Smith to CAR 29 for 4 yards (G.Haley).
|Penalty
|
2 & 15 - CAR 20(8:23 - 1st) PENALTY on NO-S.Rankins Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at CAR 20 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAR 25(9:04 - 1st) T.Bridgewater FUMBLES (Aborted) at CAR 20 and recovers at CAR 20.
|Kickoff
|(9:04 - 1st) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:04 - 1st) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 18(9:09 - 1st) D.Brees pass deep right to J.Cook for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN [D.Brown].
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - NO 21(9:45 - 1st) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. T.Hill up the middle to CAR 18 for 3 yards (J.Carter).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - NO 26(10:23 - 1st) D.Brees pass short right to T.Hill to CAR 21 for 5 yards (J.Chinn; T.Boston).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - NO 31(10:59 - 1st) D.Brees pass short right to A.Trautman to CAR 26 for 5 yards (J.Chinn).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - NO 26(11:20 - 1st) PENALTY on NO-R.Ramczyk False Start 5 yards enforced at CAR 26 - No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 30(11:50 - 1st) T.Hill right tackle to CAR 26 for 4 yards (J.Carter; T.Boston).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - NO 33(12:23 - 1st) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. T.Jones up the middle to CAR 30 for 3 yards (J.Carter).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - NO 34(12:59 - 1st) T.Montgomery right tackle to CAR 33 for 1 yard (B.Roy; T.Boston).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 42(13:28 - 1st) D.Brees pass short right to E.Sanders pushed ob at CAR 34 for 8 yards (T.Boston).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 22 - CAR 13(13:40 - 1st) J.Charlton punts 39 yards to NO 48 Center-J.Jansen. T.Lewis to CAR 42 for 10 yards (J.Stanford; C.Elder).
|Sack
|
3 & 12 - CAR 23(14:17 - 1st) T.Bridgewater sacked at CAR 13 for -10 yards (T.Hendrickson).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - CAR 25(14:56 - 1st) C.Samuel right tackle to CAR 23 for -2 yards (D.Onyemata M.Brown).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CAR 25(15:00 - 1st) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short right to D.Moore (C.Jordan).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone Touchback.
