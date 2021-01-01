|
Football Team-Eagles Preview
The last time Washington faced Philadelphia, the quarterbacks were Dwayne Haskins and Carson Wentz, and the Eagles were the team with playoff expectations.
''It feels like five years ago,'' Washington offensive coordinator Scott Turner said.
Week 1 was 3 1/2 months ago, but everything has changed for the longtime division rivals going into the regular-season final. Haskins has been released; Wentz was benched for Jalen Hurts; Philadelphia is eliminated from playoff contention; and Washington stands on the verge of winning the NFC East - if it can beat the Eagles on the road Sunday night.
''We understand the situation,'' running back J.D. McKissic said. ''You can just tell guys are laser focused out there (at practice). There's not much talking and when there is, it's about football. Guys are just ready to play.''
Who plays at quarterback is still unclear between 36-year-old starter Alex Smith and December practice squad pickup Taylor Heinicke, who was taking online college classes when he got the call. Top receiver Terry McLaurin is also questionable mark with an ankle injury that kept him out of Washington's first chance to clinch the division, a 20-13 home loss to Carolina last week.
The challenge remains the same, only against an opponent motivated to play spoiler.
''We've got to have a no hat rule this week,'' Eagles coach Doug Pederson said. ''We can't let opponents put division win hats on at the Linc.''
Washington coach Ron Rivera has envisioned putting on NFC East champions garb since October when he benched Haskins - whom he has since released - to hand the No. 1 QB job to Kyle Allen. After Allen got hurt, the job fell to Smith, who hadn't started an NFL game since 2018 when he broke his right leg.
Smith is 4-1 since taking over, and if he can play after missing the past two games with a strained calf in that leg that has a titanium rod in it, it's a huge advantage for Washington.
''We all depend on each other,'' Smith said. ''Obviously, the quarterback touching the ball every play carries a lot of responsibility. A lot of people depend on you to go out there and make good decisions and be accurate with the football. That's not something that I take lightly at all. For me, it's a great responsibility and a great challenge.''
Washington at 7-9 would be the third division champion with a losing record since realignment in 2002. The same goes for the 7-9 Dallas Cowboys or 6-10 New York Giants, who play Sunday afternoon, with the winner only capturing the NFC East if the Eagles ruin Washington's night.
GIBSON THE KEY
Rookie running back Antonio Gibson was a revelation for Washington with 11 touchdowns until a turf toe derailed his season. He missed two games before returning against Carolina and is questionable again.
''Hopefully we'll get him rolling and he'll be good to go Sunday and he'll give us everything he's got,'' Turner said.
LOSING FEELING
Eagles running back Miles Sanders didn't go through a losing season in high school in Pittsburgh or college at Penn State or his rookie year in the NFL, so this ''super disappointed'' feeling is a first for him.
''I believe that we're a great football team,'' said Sanders, one of nine players the Eagles ruled out with injury. ''We just have to play smarter and that's all around, pre-snap penalties, situational penalties, everything. But I do believe this is a great team and I do believe better days are coming.''
Philadelphia won't make the playoffs for the first time since Pederson's first season in 2016. The Eagles won the 2017 NFL championship.
DAVIS' FINAL GAME?
Washington linebacker Thomas Davis planned for this to be his final regular-season game and planned to wear cleats that commemorate his 16-year career, including references to Davis' three ACL tears and recoveries, three Pro Bowl selections and his 2014 Walter Payton Man of the Year award. He won't play and will need Washington to win to keep his career going.
''I've known for a long time, really coming into the season that I wanted this to be my last year,'' said Davis, who played two seasons after initially considering retirement in 2018. ''I'm 110% sure. There ain't no coming back.''
500 CLUB
The Eagles have allowed more than 500 total yards in consecutive losses to Arizona and Dallas. Kyler Murray threw for a career-best 406 yards and three TDs against a secondary missing three starters. Andy Dalton had 377 yards and three TDs, even though Darius Slay returned to help the depleted secondary.
Whoever starts for Washington should have an opportunity to air it out against Philadelphia.
''We've never really concerned ourselves too much with yards. It's always been about points and things that affect points, third down and red zone and things like that,'' defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said. ''We have to figure out a way to figure it out.''
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|19:43
|23:23
|1st Downs
|11
|14
|Rushing
|3
|6
|Passing
|7
|4
|Penalty
|1
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|5-10
|4-9
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|159
|179
|Total Plays
|41
|47
|Avg Gain
|3.9
|3.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|40
|97
|Rush Attempts
|13
|25
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.1
|3.9
|Net Yards Passing
|119
|82
|Comp. - Att.
|18-25
|8-21
|Yards Per Pass
|4.3
|3.7
|Penalties - Yards
|4-46
|4-25
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-46.3
|4-44.5
|Return Yards
|42
|18
|Punts - Returns
|1-20
|3-18
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-22
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|2-3 -67%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|1-2 -50%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|119
|PASS YDS
|82
|
|
|40
|RUSH YDS
|97
|
|
|159
|TOTAL YDS
|179
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
A. Smith 11 QB
15
FPTS
|A. Smith
|18/25
|136
|2
|1
|15
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Gibson 24 RB
1
FPTS
|A. Gibson
|9
|19
|0
|11
|1
|
S. Sims 15 WR
1
FPTS
|S. Sims
|1
|18
|0
|18
|1
|
P. Barber 34 RB
0
FPTS
|P. Barber
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|
J. McKissic 41 RB
2
FPTS
|J. McKissic
|2
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Sims 89 WR
4
FPTS
|C. Sims
|5
|5
|43
|0
|16
|4
|
L. Thomas 82 TE
9
FPTS
|L. Thomas
|3
|2
|31
|1
|18
|9
|
T. McLaurin 17 WR
8
FPTS
|T. McLaurin
|6
|5
|26
|1
|6
|8
|
J. McKissic 41 RB
2
FPTS
|J. McKissic
|6
|4
|24
|0
|10
|2
|
A. Gibson 24 RB
1
FPTS
|A. Gibson
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
S. Sims 15 WR
1
FPTS
|S. Sims
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
C. Holcomb 55 LB
|C. Holcomb
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reaves 39 DB
|J. Reaves
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bostic 53 ILB
|J. Bostic
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Sweat 90 DE
|M. Sweat
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Allen 93 DT
|J. Allen
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Payne 94 DT
|D. Payne
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Fuller 29 CB
|K. Fuller
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Curl 31 SS
|K. Curl
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
R. Kerrigan 91 DE
|R. Kerrigan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Young 99 DE
|C. Young
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
R. Darby 23 CB
|R. Darby
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Moreau 25 CB
|F. Moreau
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Hopkins 3 K
5
FPTS
|D. Hopkins
|1/1
|42
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Way 5 P
|T. Way
|4
|46.3
|0
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Johnson 32 CB
0
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Sims 15 WR
1
FPTS
|S. Sims
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
B. Scott 35 RB
6
FPTS
|B. Scott
|14
|61
|0
|20
|6
|
J. Hurts 2 QB
15
FPTS
|J. Hurts
|8
|34
|2
|9
|15
|
C. Clement 30 RB
0
FPTS
|C. Clement
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
J. Hightower 82 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Hightower
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
J. Huntley 32 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Huntley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Arcega-Whiteside 19 WR
3
FPTS
|J. Arcega-Whiteside
|2
|1
|30
|0
|30
|3
|
T. Fulgham 13 WR
1
FPTS
|T. Fulgham
|2
|1
|15
|0
|15
|1
|
J. Reagor 18 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Reagor
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|1
|
Z. Ertz 86 TE
1
FPTS
|Z. Ertz
|5
|2
|11
|0
|7
|1
|
B. Scott 35 RB
6
FPTS
|B. Scott
|3
|1
|9
|0
|9
|6
|
C. Clement 30 RB
0
FPTS
|C. Clement
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|0
|
G. Ward 84 WR
0
FPTS
|G. Ward
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Q. Watkins 80 WR
0
FPTS
|Q. Watkins
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Huntley 32 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Huntley
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
A. Singleton 49 LB
|A. Singleton
|7-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Edwards 57 LB
|T. Edwards
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Arnold 37 SAF
|G. Arnold
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Wallace 42 SAF
|K. Wallace
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. McGill 76 DT
|T. McGill
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hargrave 93 NT
|J. Hargrave
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Jackson 97 DT
|M. Jackson
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
R. Ford 36 SAF
|R. Ford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Williams 61 DT
|R. Williams
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
M. Epps 22 SAF
|M. Epps
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
G. Avery 58 DE
|G. Avery
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Elliott 4 K
2
FPTS
|J. Elliott
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Johnston 1 P
|C. Johnston
|4
|44.5
|2
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Ward 84 WR
0
FPTS
|G. Ward
|3
|6.0
|15
|0
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 4 - PHI 4(2:01 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short left to Q.Watkins.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - PHI 4(2:07 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right to Z.Ertz.
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - PHI 4(2:12 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right to T.Fulgham.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 5 - PHI 5(2:47 - 3rd) C.Clement up the middle to WAS 4 for 1 yard (K.Curl).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - PHI 6(3:32 - 3rd) B.Scott left tackle to WAS 5 for 1 yard (J.Allen).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - PHI 9(4:16 - 3rd) B.Scott left end to WAS 6 for 3 yards (J.Bostic).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 15(4:54 - 3rd) B.Scott left end to WAS 9 for 6 yards (F.Moreau).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
1 & 10 - WAS 20(4:58 - 3rd) A.Smith pass short right intended for J.McKissic INTERCEPTED by M.Epps [V.Curry] at WAS 15. M.Epps to WAS 15 for no gain (J.McKissic).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - PHI 40(5:06 - 3rd) C.Johnston punts 41 yards to end zone Center-R.Lovato Touchback.
|Penalty
|
4 & 7 - PHI 36(5:07 - 3rd) PENALTY on PHI Delay of Game 5 yards enforced at WAS 36 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - PHI 36(5:14 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right to Q.Watkins [D.Payne].
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - PHI 39(5:59 - 3rd) J.Hurts scrambles up the middle to WAS 36 for 3 yards (M.Sweat).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 39(6:45 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass short left to J.Huntley to WAS 39 for no gain (C.Holcomb).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - PHI 43(7:28 - 3rd) J.Hurts up the middle to WAS 39 for 4 yards (J.Bostic).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - PHI 44(8:12 - 3rd) J.Hightower scrambles up the middle to WAS 43 for 1 yard (J.Bostic).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 49(8:53 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass short left to C.Clement to WAS 44 for 7 yards (J.Bostic; K.Fuller).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - PHI 29(9:28 - 3rd) B.Scott up the middle to PHI 49 for 20 yards (J.Reaves).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 29(9:32 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right to G.Ward (F.Moreau).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - WAS 23(9:39 - 3rd) T.Way punts 48 yards to PHI 29 Center-N.Sundberg fair catch by G.Ward.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - WAS 23(9:45 - 3rd) A.Smith pass incomplete short right.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - WAS 23(10:28 - 3rd) A.Gibson up the middle to WAS 23 for no gain (T.McGill).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 18(11:02 - 3rd) A.Smith pass short right to T.McLaurin to WAS 23 for 5 yards (R.Smith).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - PHI 35(11:10 - 3rd) C.Johnston punts 47 yards to WAS 18 Center-R.Lovato out of bounds.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - PHI 35(11:16 - 3rd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right to B.Scott [C.Young].
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - PHI 32(11:59 - 3rd) B.Scott right tackle to PHI 35 for 3 yards (J.Allen).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 28(12:31 - 3rd) B.Scott left end pushed ob at PHI 32 for 4 yards (K.Fuller).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - WAS 28(12:41 - 3rd) T.Way punts 47 yards to PHI 25 Center-N.Sundberg. G.Ward to PHI 28 for 3 yards (J.Kunaszyk; J.Sprinkle).
|Sack
|
3 & 3 - WAS 32(13:20 - 3rd) A.Smith sacked at WAS 28 for -4 yards (M.Jackson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - WAS 29(13:57 - 3rd) J.McKissic right guard to WAS 32 for 3 yards (J.Hargrave).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 25(15:00 - 3rd) A.Gibson right tackle to WAS 29 for 4 yards (K.Wallace).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - PHI 25(0:14 - 2nd) B.Scott up the middle to PHI 32 for 7 yards (J.Allen).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 25(0:20 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right [M.Sweat].
|Kickoff
|(0:20 - 2nd) D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:20 - 2nd) D.Hopkins extra point is GOOD Center-N.Sundberg Holder-T.Way.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAS 13(0:26 - 2nd) A.Smith pass short right to L.Thomas for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAS 13(0:30 - 2nd) A.Smith pass incomplete short right.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - WAS 19(0:35 - 2nd) A.Smith pass short right to J.McKissic pushed ob at PHI 13 for 6 yards (A.Singleton).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 25(0:41 - 2nd) A.Smith pass short middle to S.Sims to PHI 19 for 6 yards (G.Arnold).
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - WAS 30(0:41 - 2nd) PENALTY on PHI-J.Hargrave Neutral Zone Infraction 5 yards enforced at PHI 30 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - WAS 30(0:45 - 2nd) A.Smith pass incomplete short right to L.Thomas.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 36(1:07 - 2nd) A.Smith pass short right to C.Sims to PHI 30 for 6 yards (T.Edwards).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 6 - WAS 49(1:15 - 2nd) A.Smith pass short middle to C.Sims to PHI 36 for 15 yards (B.Countess).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - WAS 49(1:20 - 2nd) A.Smith pass incomplete short right to J.McKissic.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 45(1:24 - 2nd) A.Smith pass short right to J.McKissic pushed ob at WAS 49 for 4 yards (K.Wallace).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - PHI 26(1:37 - 2nd) C.Johnston punts 49 yards to WAS 25 Center-R.Lovato. S.Sims to WAS 45 for 20 yards (R.Lovato).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - PHI 26(1:42 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short left to Z.Ertz (K.Fuller).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PHI 26(1:46 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short left to J.Arcega-Whiteside.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 26(1:52 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass incomplete short left to Q.Watkins.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - WAS 19(2:02 - 2nd) T.Way punts 45 yards to PHI 36 Center-N.Sundberg. G.Ward to PHI 39 for 3 yards (J.Kunaszyk). PENALTY on PHI-E.Riley Offensive Holding 10 yards enforced at PHI 36.
|Sack
|
3 & 5 - WAS 27(2:43 - 2nd) A.Smith sacked at WAS 19 for -8 yards (A.Singleton).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - WAS 27(3:17 - 2nd) A.Gibson up the middle to WAS 27 for no gain (G.Arnold; G.Avery).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 22(3:49 - 2nd) A.Smith pass short right to T.McLaurin to WAS 27 for 5 yards (A.Singleton).
|Kickoff
|(3:54 - 2nd) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to WAS 0. D.Johnson pushed ob at WAS 22 for 22 yards (M.Epps).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:54 - 2nd) J.Elliott extra point is GOOD Center-R.Lovato Holder-C.Johnston.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - PHI 6(3:59 - 2nd) J.Hurts scrambles left end for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+30 YD
|
3 & 7 - PHI 36(4:47 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass deep middle to J.Arcega-Whiteside to WAS 6 for 30 yards (K.Curl).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - PHI 39(5:25 - 2nd) J.Hurts right end ran ob at WAS 36 for 3 yards (J.Reaves).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 39(6:06 - 2nd) J.Huntley left end to WAS 39 for no gain (J.Bostic; J.Allen).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 46(6:36 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short right to J.Reagor ran ob at WAS 39 for 15 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - PHI 42(7:21 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short right to Z.Ertz to PHI 46 for 4 yards (C.Holcomb).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 35(8:03 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short right to Z.Ertz to PHI 42 for 7 yards (C.Holcomb).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - WAS 35(8:15 - 2nd) T.Way punts 45 yards to PHI 20 Center-N.Sundberg. G.Ward to PHI 35 for 15 yards (N.Sundberg).
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - WAS 40(8:57 - 2nd) A.Smith sacked at WAS 35 for -5 yards (R.Williams).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAS 36(9:26 - 2nd) A.Smith pass short right to J.McKissic pushed ob at WAS 40 for 4 yards (G.Arnold).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAS 36(9:34 - 2nd) A.Smith pass incomplete short right.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 25(10:18 - 2nd) A.Gibson right tackle to WAS 36 for 11 yards (M.Epps).
|Kickoff
|(10:18 - 2nd) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:18 - 2nd) J.Elliott extra point is GOOD Center-R.Lovato Holder-C.Johnston.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - PHI 6(10:24 - 2nd) J.Hurts scrambles right end for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - PHI 7(11:08 - 2nd) B.Scott up the middle to WAS 6 for 1 yard (D.Payne).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 15(11:52 - 2nd) B.Scott left end to WAS 7 for 8 yards (J.Reaves).
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - PHI 27(12:02 - 2nd) J.Hurts sacked at WAS 27 for -7 yards (M.Sweat). PENALTY on WAS-C.Holcomb Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at WAS 20 - No Play.
|Sack
|
2 & 1 - PHI 15(12:47 - 2nd) J.Hurts sacked at WAS 20 for -5 yards (C.Young).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 24(13:26 - 2nd) J.Hurts pass short left to B.Scott pushed ob at WAS 15 for 9 yards (K.Fuller).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - PHI 25(14:12 - 2nd) J.Hurts up the middle to WAS 24 for 1 yard (C.Holcomb).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 34(15:00 - 2nd) J.Hurts scrambles up the middle to WAS 25 for 9 yards (R.Kerrigan).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 49(0:28 - 1st) G.Ward pass short right to T.Fulgham ran ob at WAS 34 for 15 yards [J.Bostic].
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - PHI 50(0:33 - 1st) J.Hurts pass incomplete deep left to J.Arcega-Whiteside. PENALTY on WAS-K.Fuller Defensive Pass Interference 21 yards enforced at PHI 30 - No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PHI 30(1:13 - 1st) B.Scott left tackle to PHI 30 for no gain (M.Sweat).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 30(1:53 - 1st) B.Scott left end to PHI 30 for no gain (C.Holcomb).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PHI 38(2:02 - 1st) J.Hurts pass incomplete deep left to J.Reagor (K.Fuller). PENALTY on WAS-K.Curl Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at PHI 25 - No Play.
|Kickoff
|(2:02 - 1st) D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - WAS 24(2:06 - 1st) D.Hopkins 42 yard field goal is GOOD Center-N.Sundberg Holder-T.Way.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 7 - WAS 29(2:49 - 1st) A.Smith pass short left to T.McLaurin to PHI 24 for 5 yards (A.Singleton).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 13 - WAS 35(3:27 - 1st) A.Smith pass short right to T.McLaurin to PHI 29 for 6 yards (A.Singleton).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 32(4:08 - 1st) J.McKissic left end to PHI 35 for -3 yards (T.McGill).
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
2 & 10 - PHI 25(4:14 - 1st) J.Hurts pass short left intended for Z.Ertz INTERCEPTED by K.Curl at PHI 32. K.Curl to PHI 32 for no gain (Z.Ertz).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 25(4:19 - 1st) J.Hurts pass incomplete short right to G.Ward.
|Kickoff
|(4:19 - 1st) D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:19 - 1st) D.Hopkins extra point is GOOD Center-N.Sundberg Holder-T.Way.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - WAS 5(4:24 - 1st) A.Smith pass short left to T.McLaurin for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - WAS 10(5:04 - 1st) A.Smith pass short right to C.Sims to PHI 5 for 5 yards (R.Ford).
|-6 YD
|
1 & 4 - WAS 4(5:42 - 1st) A.Gibson right end to PHI 10 for -6 yards (G.Arnold).
|Penalty
|
1 & 9 - WAS 9(5:57 - 1st) PENALTY on PHI-R.Williams Encroachment 5 yards enforced at PHI 9 - No Play.
|+16 YD
|
3 & 10 - WAS 25(6:35 - 1st) A.Smith pass short left to C.Sims to PHI 9 for 16 yards (B.Countess).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WAS 25(6:39 - 1st) A.Smith pass incomplete short right to T.McLaurin.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WAS 25(7:17 - 1st) A.Gibson up the middle to PHI 25 for no gain (A.Singleton).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 43(7:56 - 1st) A.Smith pass short right to L.Thomas to PHI 25 for 18 yards (A.Singleton; R.Smith).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 4 - WAS 39(8:25 - 1st) S.Sims right end ran ob at PHI 43 for 18 yards (T.Edwards).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 33(8:46 - 1st) A.Gibson right end to WAS 39 for 6 yards (T.Edwards; A.Singleton).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 8 - WAS 23(9:32 - 1st) A.Smith pass short middle to J.McKissic to WAS 33 for 10 yards (B.Countess).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - WAS 22(10:12 - 1st) A.Gibson left end to WAS 23 for 1 yard (J.Hargrave).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 21(10:48 - 1st) A.Smith pass short left to C.Sims to WAS 22 for 1 yard (K.Wallace).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - WAS 18(11:27 - 1st) P.Barber left tackle to WAS 21 for 3 yards (A.Singleton).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - WAS 15(12:05 - 1st) A.Gibson right tackle to WAS 18 for 3 yards (A.Singleton; M.Jackson).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WAS 9(12:32 - 1st) A.Smith pass short right to A.Gibson pushed ob at WAS 15 for 6 yards (T.Edwards).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - PHI 50(12:39 - 1st) C.Johnston punts 41 yards to WAS 9 Center-R.Lovato fair catch by S.Sims.
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - PHI 50(13:22 - 1st) B.Scott right tackle to 50 for no gain (D.Payne).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - PHI 48(14:00 - 1st) B.Scott left tackle to 50 for 2 yards (M.Sweat).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PHI 42(14:39 - 1st) B.Scott left end to PHI 48 for 6 yards (J.Reaves).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - PHI 25(14:55 - 1st) J.Hurts right end to PHI 27 for 2 yards (C.Holcomb). PENALTY on WAS-C.Holcomb Unnecessary Roughness 15 yards enforced at PHI 27.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PHI 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Hurts pass incomplete deep right to B.Scott.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone Touchback.
