|CIN
|DAL
Bengals-Cowboys Preview
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) Joe Burrow would just as soon forget his most recent NFL start, a five-turnover clunker for defending AFC champion Cincinnati last week.
Cooper Rush wouldn't mind a replay of his - the only start of his career in place of an injured Dak Prescott last season, when he threw a touchdown pass in the final minute to lift the Dallas Cowboys over the Minnesota Vikings.
Both quarterbacks have the same job Sunday: Get teams with playoff aspirations back on track after season-opening losses, the Bengals to AFC North rival Pittsburgh in overtime and the Cowboys to Tampa Bay for the second year in a row.
''The important thing is you put it behind you,'' Bengals coach Zac Taylor said. ''You don't always play perfect. You shake it off. You try to clean up any of the mistakes you made, but also emphasize a lot of the positives that happened.''
Burrow threw four interceptions and lost a fumble, but still had the Bengals (0-1) in position to win with a PAT in the final seconds of regulation. Evan McPherson's kick was blocked, and he missed another potential winning field goal in OT in the 23-20 loss.
There weren't nearly as many positives for Dallas (0-1).
Rush played the last half of the fourth quarter after the fracture in the area of Prescott's right thumb. Even with their star QB, the Cowboys never got closer than the Tampa Bay 31 in a 19-3 loss. The NFL's highest-scoring offense from last season was the only one in the league without a touchdown in Week 1.
Reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons remembered this time last year, when the Cowboys were coming off a loss to the Bucs before defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence broke a foot in practice going into a Week 2 victory on the road against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers.
''We've been in these shoes last year. Almost identical,'' Parsons said. ''It might not have been Dak, but it was D-Law and everyone was crushed. Of course we had people that stepped up. People are going to have to step up again.''
Rush threw a 5-yard touchdown to Amari Cooper in the final minute of a 20-16 victory at Minnesota in Week 8 last season, when Prescott was sidelined by a strained calf.
The Cowboys knew Prescott would be back after that game. And while there is optimism that Prescott could return sooner than six weeks with his latest injury, there's little question Rush will start multiple games instead of just one.
''Coop has been here a long time,'' right guard Zack Martin said of the sixth-year pro. ''He knows exactly what's going on. But there is always kinda like that, `I wonder how he'll do in a game.' I think he showed that last year.''
NOT THE FIRST TIME
Burrow said ''everybody'' keeps asking what he thinks about playing at AT&T Stadium for the first time. His answer is always the same: It won't be the first time.
His LSU debut was a 33-17 victory over Miami at the home of the Cowboys in the 2018 opener, a year before he led the Tigers to the national championship.
The 2019 Heisman Trophy winner says he doesn't know why most folks don't remember the previous visit - or why they're so caught up in him going to the retractable roof stadium with the huge video board hanging over the field.
''I feel like it's kind of an iconic stadium in our league,'' Burrow said. ''Obviously the big scoreboard, and the Cowboys have a lot of rich tradition. Whenever you go there, I think it kind of feels a little different.''
LAMB'S NEW WORLD
Rush won't have Cooper as a receiving option in this start after the Cowboys traded him in a cost-cutting move, clearing the way for CeeDee Lamb to take over as the No. 1 receiver. Lamb's first game in that role wasn't a good one. He had two catches on 11 targets. Of the other 17 receivers with at least 10 targets in the opener, none had fewer than five grabs.
''Everybody has their own opinion,'' Lamb said. ''You're entitled to it and obviously after Week 1, everyone's going to have something to say. I mean, it is Week 1. You've got to understand we've got 16 more.''
FAMILIAR FACES
Cincinnati cornerback Chidobe Awuzie and right tackle La'el Collins will face their former team for the first time.
Awuzie left on his own terms, choosing the Bengals in free agency in 2021 after four years as a second-round pick for the Cowboys. Collins was released in a cost-cutting move this past offseason and signed with Cincinnati.
NEW LONG SNAPPER
Reserve tight end Mitchell Wilcox was forced into long-snapping duty against the Steelers when Clark Harris injured a biceps. Wilcox's snap was high on the 29-yard potential winner in OT and might have affected the timing for the normally reliable McPherson, who set a team record with a 59-yarder before Harris got hurt.
Cal Adomitis is coming off the practice squad to take over for Harris, the team's long snapper since 2009.
---
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|6:42
|12:51
|1st Downs
|3
|9
|Rushing
|0
|3
|Passing
|2
|6
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|0-3
|2-4
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|44
|173
|Total Plays
|12
|24
|Avg Gain
|3.7
|7.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|19
|42
|Rush Attempts
|6
|13
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.2
|3.2
|Net Yards Passing
|25
|131
|Comp. - Att.
|3-4
|8-11
|Yards Per Pass
|4.2
|11.9
|Penalties - Yards
|2-10
|2-20
|Touchdowns
|0
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-44.0
|1-42.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|2-2 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|25
|PASS YDS
|131
|
|
|19
|RUSH YDS
|42
|
|
|44
|TOTAL YDS
|173
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Burrow 9 QB
2
FPTS
|J. Burrow
|3/4
|34
|0
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Chase 1 WR
2
FPTS
|J. Chase
|2
|1
|17
|0
|17
|2
|
J. Mixon 28 RB
2
FPTS
|J. Mixon
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|2
|
H. Hurst 88 TE
1
FPTS
|H. Hurst
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
G. Pratt 57 LB
|G. Pratt
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Reader 98 DE
|D. Reader
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hilton 21 CB
|M. Hilton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Hill 92 DT
|B. Hill
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Bailey 51 LB
|M. Bailey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Hendrickson 91 DE
|T. Hendrickson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Apple 20 CB
|E. Apple
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tupou 68 DT
|J. Tupou
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Bell 24 SS
|V. Bell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Awuzie 22 CB
|C. Awuzie
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Wilson 55 LB
|L. Wilson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bates III 30 FS
|J. Bates III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. McPherson 2 K
3
FPTS
|E. McPherson
|1/1
|43
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Huber 10 P
|K. Huber
|1
|44.0
|0
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
C. Rush 10 QB
11
FPTS
|C. Rush
|8/11
|131
|1
|0
|11
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
E. Elliott 21 RB
1
FPTS
|E. Elliott
|6
|19
|0
|7
|1
|
T. Pollard 20 RB
12
FPTS
|T. Pollard
|5
|18
|1
|7
|12
|
K. Turpin 2 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Turpin
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|
C. Rush 10 QB
11
FPTS
|C. Rush
|1
|2
|0
|2
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
N. Brown 85 WR
14
FPTS
|N. Brown
|3
|3
|54
|1
|28
|14
|
T. Pollard 20 RB
12
FPTS
|T. Pollard
|1
|1
|46
|0
|46
|12
|
C. Lamb 88 WR
5
FPTS
|C. Lamb
|5
|3
|22
|0
|15
|5
|
D. Schultz 86 TE
1
FPTS
|D. Schultz
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|1
|
D. Houston 17 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Houston
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
A. Brown 3 CB
|A. Brown
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wilson 6 DB
|D. Wilson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lawrence 90 DE
|D. Lawrence
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Armstrong 92 DE
|D. Armstrong
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
S. Williams 54 DE
|S. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Barr 42 OLB
|A. Barr
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Parsons 11 LB
|M. Parsons
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
L. Vander Esch 55 OLB
|L. Vander Esch
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Lewis 2 CB
|J. Lewis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Maher 19 K
2
FPTS
|B. Maher
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Anger 5 P
|B. Anger
|1
|42.0
|1
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 13 - DAL 43(10:35 - 2nd) B.Anger punts 42 yards to CIN 15 - Center-J.McQuaide - fair catch by T.Taylor.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - DAL 43(10:39 - 2nd) C.Rush pass incomplete short right to D.Houston.
|-5 YD
2 & 8 - DAL 48(11:20 - 2nd) E.Elliott left tackle to DAL 43 for -5 yards (T.Hendrickson).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 46(12:06 - 2nd) C.Rush scrambles right end to DAL 48 for 2 yards (G.Pratt).
|+15 YD
3 & 4 - DAL 31(12:45 - 2nd) C.Rush pass short middle to C.Lamb to DAL 46 for 15 yards (M.Hilton).
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - DAL 27(13:25 - 2nd) E.Elliott left tackle to DAL 31 for 4 yards (D.Reader).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 25(14:05 - 2nd) E.Elliott up the middle to DAL 27 for 2 yards (G.Pratt).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - CIN 31(14:12 - 2nd) K.Huber punts 44 yards to DAL 25 - Center-C.Adomitis - fair catch by K.Turpin.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - CIN 31(14:15 - 2nd) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right to J.Chase [M.Parsons].
|+12 YD
2 & 16 - CIN 19(15:00 - 2nd) J.Burrow scrambles up the middle to CIN 31 for 12 yards (A.Brown).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 25(0:17 - 1st) J.Burrow sacked at CIN 19 for -6 yards (D.Armstrong).
|Kickoff
|(0:17 - 1st) B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:17 - 1st) B.Maher extra point is GOOD - Center-J.McQuaide - Holder-B.Anger.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - DAL 1(0:19 - 1st) T.Pollard up the middle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|+46 YD
2 & 10 - DAL 47(0:39 - 1st) C.Rush pass short left to T.Pollard for 47 yards - TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) C.Rush pass short left to T.Pollard to CIN 1 for 46 yards (V.Bell).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 47(0:45 - 1st) C.Rush pass incomplete deep right to C.Lamb.
|+28 YD
3 & 10 - DAL 25(1:32 - 1st) C.Rush pass deep left to N.Brown to CIN 47 for 28 yards (E.Apple).
|Penalty
3 & 5 - DAL 30(1:55 - 1st) PENALTY on DAL-S.Fehoko - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at DAL 30 - No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - DAL 28(2:33 - 1st) T.Pollard left tackle to DAL 30 for 2 yards (D.Reader).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 25(3:05 - 1st) T.Pollard left tackle to DAL 28 for 3 yards (D.Reader - V.Bell).
|Kickoff
|(3:05 - 1st) E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - CIN 25(3:08 - 1st) E.McPherson 43 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Adomitis - Holder-K.Huber.
|+6 YD
3 & 14 - CIN 31(3:50 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short left to H.Hurst to DAL 25 for 6 yards (D.Wilson).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - CIN 28(4:35 - 1st) J.Burrow sacked at DAL 31 for -3 yards (M.Parsons).
|Penalty
2 & 6 - CIN 23(4:54 - 1st) PENALTY on CIN-A.Cappa - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at DAL 23 - No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 27(5:43 - 1st) J.Chase right end pushed ob at DAL 23 for 4 yards (A.Barr).
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 44(6:21 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short right to J.Chase to DAL 27 for 17 yards (J.Lewis; L.Vander Esch).
|+3 YD
3 & 8 - CIN 38(6:45 - 1st) J.Burrow scrambles up the middle to CIN 41 for 3 yards (D.Lawrence). PENALTY on DAL-A.Barr - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at CIN 41.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - CIN 38(7:25 - 1st) J.Mixon left guard to CIN 38 for no gain (D.Lawrence).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 36(8:04 - 1st) J.Mixon up the middle to CIN 38 for 2 yards (D.Wilson).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 25(8:35 - 1st) J.Burrow pass short right to J.Mixon ran ob at CIN 36 for 11 yards (A.Brown).
|Kickoff
|(8:35 - 1st) B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:35 - 1st) B.Maher extra point is GOOD - Center-J.McQuaide - Holder-B.Anger.
|+9 YD
2 & Goal - DAL 9(8:41 - 1st) C.Rush pass short right to N.Brown for 9 yards - TOUCHDOWN. Pass complete after Rush rolled out right
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 12(9:20 - 1st) K.Turpin right end to CIN 9 for 3 yards (G.Pratt).
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - DAL 18(9:52 - 1st) C.Rush pass short left to C.Lamb pushed ob at CIN 12 for 6 yards (C.Awuzie).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 23(10:29 - 1st) T.Pollard up the middle to CIN 18 for 5 yards (M.Bailey).
|+7 YD
2 & 1 - DAL 30(11:13 - 1st) E.Elliott up the middle to CIN 23 for 7 yards (L.Wilson).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 39(11:57 - 1st) C.Rush pass short right to D.Schultz to CIN 30 for 9 yards (G.Pratt).
|+17 YD
4 & 2 - DAL 44(12:33 - 1st) C.Rush pass short middle to N.Brown to CIN 39 for 17 yards (J.Bates) [D.Reader].
|No Gain
3 & 2 - DAL 44(12:37 - 1st) C.Rush pass incomplete short left to C.Lamb [D.Reader].
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - DAL 37(13:15 - 1st) E.Elliott left tackle to DAL 44 for 7 yards (B.Hill).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 36(13:54 - 1st) C.Rush pass short right to C.Lamb to DAL 37 for 1 yard (J.Tupou - L.Wilson).
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - DAL 29(14:22 - 1st) T.Pollard left end to DAL 36 for 7 yards (M.Hilton).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 25(15:00 - 1st) E.Elliott left guard to DAL 29 for 4 yards (B.Hill).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
